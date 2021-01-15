The latest on the Mets and free agent Brad Hand

Brad Hand delivers a pitch side view

Confused about Brad Hand and the Mets?

Here’s the situation: On Friday morning, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported that a deal between the Mets and Hand was close. Around the same time we heard the same word from a source: “Close.”

Soon after, a second source confirmed that a deal was close.

However, a third source involved with talks disputed that characterization, saying that the Mets and Hand were in talks but word of a deal was a bit premature. The difference could end up being semantic.

The Mets and Hand have ongoing mutual interest, as SNY has reported.

The team’s initial willingness was to offer a one-year deal for just shy of $10 million. Their ultimate agreement, should they reach one, would likely be for two years.