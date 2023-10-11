Latest Malachi Moore, James Burnip injury update before Alabama football vs. Arkansas

Defensive back Malachi Moore and James Burnip will both be game-time decisions for Alabama football vs. Arkansas, Nick Saban said Wednesday morning. Saban said their availability will depend on the progress they make between Wednesday and Saturday.

"We're preparing as if neither guy would be able to play, but I can't say that emphatically," Saban said.

Both are dealing with injuries from the game against Texas A&M. No. 10 Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) will face Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Moore had to exit the Texas A&M game with an ankle injury that Saban described postgame as a twisted ankle. Moore had to be helped to the sideline and into the medical tent by two members of the training staff, unable to put weight on his right leg. Moore was soon carted to the locker room, then he returned in the second half to the sideline in street clothes and using a walking boot. Without Moore, Trey Amos and Kristian Story saw more time on defense.

Burnip also exited in the first half of the Texas A&M game with what Saban later said was a pulled muscle in his leg. Burnip was ranked fourth in the country with 48.91 yards per punt before the injury. He returned to the game in the second half, but only as a holder. Kicker Will Reichard took over punting duties and averaged 41.2 yards per punt.

