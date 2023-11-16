Latest Louisiana football bowl projections following its two bad losses

Only thing certain among the latest bowl game projections is that experts do still believe Louisiana football makes bowl season.

But where the Ragin' Cajuns (5-5, 2-4) will play and who it'll matchup with seems to be anyone's guess.

Things have gotten hairy for the Cajuns recently as they've dropped their last two games, at Arkansas State and last Thursday at home against rival Southern Miss in overtime. Louisiana once looked like a shoe-in to play in a bowl game and have an outside shot of possibly playing for the Sun Belt Conference West division championship at Troy this Saturday (2:30 p.m., NFL Network).

But with the two losses, what felt like certainties and possibilities quickly melted into questions and some guesswork. It's apparent that national college football projectors believe UL wins one of its last two games, either at Troy this weekend or at home to close out the regular season against rival Louisiana-Monroe.

Here are some notes from the latest round of bowl game projections for Louisiana:

Different bowl game sites have entered the chat

For a few weeks now, most prognosticators saw the Cajuns going bowling in Texas. But the majority doesn't necessarily see that being the case anymore.

USA Today's Erick Smith and 247sports's Brad Crawford have UL playing in Montgomery, Alabama in the Camellia Bowl (Sat. Dec. 23, 11 a.m., ESPN), taking on Appalachian State and Rice, respectively. The Camellia Bowl has not been a projected landing spot for Louisiana before these latest defeats.

Another different projection is the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa. ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Sporting News' Bill Bender say the Ragin' Cajuns will end there, taking on Navy and UCF, respectively, on Friday, Dec. 22 (5:30 p.m. ESPN).

The Athletic predicts Louisiana playing in the Idaho Potato Bowl against Utah State, the first time that projection has been made.

First Responder Bowl still odds-on favorite bowl game for Louisiana football

Factoring in geography and the site's ability to sell tickets, the First Responder Bowl in Dallas is still the most projected bowl game the Cajuns.

Dallas is a drivable distance for UL fans in Lafayette and the game itself has some options from three different conferences (Sun Belt, Big 12, Conference USA, American Athletic Conference and Mountain West) from which it can select teams.

That opens the door more for Louisiana to possibly play in the First Responder Bowl. CBS Sports' Jerry Palm sees a matchup against Colorado State, Action Network's Brett McMurphy has Air Force as UL's opponent while Athlon Sports predicts Cajuns versus San Jose State.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Latest Louisiana football bowl projections following its 2 bad losses