Latest look at Chiefs’ pro day attendance

The Kansas City Chiefs covered a ton of ground on pro days over the course of the past week. The front office has been collecting as much information as possible to make informed decisions on draft-eligible talent in April.
We’ve already confirmed that the Chiefs have been to pro days for Texas, Purdue, UNLV, Columbia, Illinois, South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Central Michigan, Michigan State, Eastern Michigan, Army, Georgia Tech, and Tulsa. Now, we’ve got a whole new group of confirmed attendances for Kansas City over the past week.
Here’s a look at the latest pro days that Chiefs scouts have been present for:
Bowling Green
The Chiefs were among the 28 NFL teams in attendance for the Bowling Green pro day. Scouts were in attendance to see DL Karl Brooks, who was a Senior Bowl invite, but a combine snub.
Here’s a look at the other players in attendance.
S Chris Bacon
LB Bryce Brand
DL Karl Brooks
WR C.J. Lewis
QB Matt McDonald
C Jakari Robinson
TE Christian Sims
LB D.J. Taylor
Brooks didn’t test particularly well, but the 6-foot-3 and 214-pound Lewis turned heads.
The Boston College grad transfer caught 26 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games this season.
Iowa
All 32 NFL clubs were present for the Iowa pro day in Ames, Iowa.
Here’s a full list of participants:
LB Seth Benson
LB Jack Campbell
TE Sam LaPorta
S Kaevon Merriweather
CB Riley Moss
FB Monte Pottebaum
DE Lukas Van Ness
DL John Waggoner
Iowa State
All 32 NFL teams were present for the Iowa State pro day on Tuesday, March 21.
Here’s a look at the players who participated:
DL MJ Anderson
OL Trevor Downing
WR Xavier Hutchinson
DB Anthony Johnson Jr.
DE Will McDonald IV
LB Colby Reeder
LB O’Rien Vance
WR Darren Wilson Jr.
Hutchinson and McDonald were the top prospects in attendance and neither disappointed. According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Chiefs met with McDonald.
Syracuse
A total of 30 NFL teams were present for the Syracuse pro day, including the Chiefs.
RB Sean Tucker did not participate due to a medical issue that was flagged at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He plans to host a private workout ahead of the draft if possible.
Here’s a look at the players who did participate:
OT Matthew Bergeron
LS Aaron Bolinsky
OG De’Von Cooper
WR C.J. Hayes
LB Mikel Jones
K Andrew Szmyt
CB Garrett Williams
Bergeron and Williams were the main attractions here. Williams posted 19 bench press repetitions and stood on the rest of his combine times. Bergeron ran some really good agility times.
Auburn
All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for Auburn’s pro day on Tuesday, March 21.
Here’s a look at the prospects in attendance:
RB Tank Bigsby
DE Marcus Bragg
DT Marquis Burks
K Anders Carlson
OL Brandon Council
DE Derick Hall
WR Shedrick Jackson
DL Morris Joseph Jr.
DE Eku Leota
WR Caylin Newton (William & Mary)
LB Owen Pappoe
TE John Samuel Shenker
DE Colby Wooden
OL Kilian Zierer
Cam Newton throwing at the Auburn pro day earned all of the headlines, but WR Shedrick Jackson stole the show. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds, Jackson ran a 4.31s 40-yard dash, jumped a 38.50-inch vertical and managed an 11-foot-2 broad jump. He had 56 receptions for 744 yards and a touchdown over the past two seasons with the Tigers.
Princeton
The Chiefs were among the 31 NFL clubs in attendance for the Princeton pro day.
Here’s a look at the players in attendance:
TE Carson Bobo
OL Henry Byrd
WR Dylan Classi
WR Andrei Iosivas
LB Matthew Jester
DL Uche Ndukwe
DB Christian Brown (Howard)
Andrei Iosivas was the star of the show. He’s a world-class athlete and someone who is on the rise in a weak wide receiver class.
USC
All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the USC pro day.
OL Andrew Vorhees, DB Mekhi Blackmon & DL Tuli Tuipulotu did not participate. Vorhees suffered a torn ACL during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Injuries kept Tuipulotu and Blackmon sidelined.
The following players did participate in a water-logged pro day in Southern California:
WR Jordan Addison
WR Terrell Bynum
DB Micah Croom
RB Travis Dye
TE Josh Falo
OL Bobby Haskins
OL Brett Neilon
RB Brandon Outlaw
DL Brandon Pili
There weren’t any eye-popping performances due to the field conditions. If anything Jordan Addison underperformed due to the poor conditions.
Nebraska
The Chiefs were one of 30 teams represented in Lincoln, Nebraska for the University of Nebraska pro day.
Here’s a look at the players in attendance:
TE Chancellor Brewington
LB Chris Kolarevi
WR Omar Manning
WR Oliver Martin
DE Ochaun Mathis
LB Eteva Mauga-Clements
DB Brandon Moore
DT Garrett Nelson
DE Caleb Tannor
WR Trey Palmer
TE Travis Vovolek
Martin was the big winner of this group with a 41-inch vertical, an 11-foot-2 broad, a 4.5s 40-yard dash and agility drills that would have rivaled the best at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Southern Methodist
The Chiefs were among the 28 teams in attendance for the Southern Methodist pro day. It’s one of the stops that the team always makes as the school is the alma mater of the Hunt family.
Here’s a look at the players in attendance:
DT Junior Aho
CB Ar’Mani Johnson
LB Jimmy Phillips
TE Ben Redding
LB Shannon Reid
WR Rashee Rice
S Nick Roberts
LB Isaac Slade-Matautia
OL Jaylon Thomas
WR Austin Upshaw
DE Gary Wiley
Rice was the main attraction and he certainly had a big day, running the three-cone and short shuttle, while also going through position drills.
Ohio State
Every NFL team was in attendance for the Ohio State pro day.
Here’s a look at the players who participated:
CB Cam Brown
DT Jerron Cage
LB Palaie Gaoteote
DE Zach Harrison
S Ronnie Hickman
OT Paris Johnson Jr.
OT Dawand Jones
S Tanner McCalister
LS Bradley Robinson
TE/FB Mitch Rossi
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
QB C.J. Stroud
DT Taron Vincent
C Luke Wypler
Stroud, Smith-Njigba and Johnson Jr. continued to separate themselves as top prospects in this class. I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if all three ended up being top-10 draft picks.
Stanford
All 32 teams were in attendance at the Stanford pro day.
Here’s a look at the players who participated in some capacity:
CB Ethan Bonner
CB Kyu Blu Kelly
WR Elijah Higgins
QB Tanner McKee
WR Brycen Tremayne
WR Michael Wilson
S Kendall Williamson
Bonner, Wilson, Tremayne and Williamson all had stellar pro day performances.
Temple
Andy Reid and Brett Veach always send a scout to the Temple pro day and this year was no different.
Here’s a look at the players in attendance:
WR Jose Barbon
DL Xach Gill
OL Adam Klein
OL Isaac Moore
P Mackenzie Morgan
DL Will Rodgers
CB Cameron Ruiz
WR Adonicas Sanders
S Jalen Ware
Barbon is looking like a Day 3 draft pick after a strong pro day performance. He had the top 40-yard dash time (4.47s), the top vertical (34 inches) and the top broad jump (10-foot-8 inches) during the pro day. Barbon had over 100 catches for over 1000 yards and four touchdowns in the past two seasons with the Owls.
Alabama
All 32 NFL teams were represented at the Alabama pro day.
Will Anderson did not participate in drills or workouts, but he was in attendance for the pro day. Here are the players who did participate:
S Jordan Battle
S Brian Branch
DT DJ Dale
OL Emil Ekiyor Jr.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
S DeMarcco Hellams
TE Cameron Latu
OL Kendall Randolph
CB Eli Ricks
OT Tyler Steen
LB Henry To’oTo’o
QB Bryce Young
DT Byron Young
Houston
All 32 teams were represented at the Houston pro day on Thursday, March 23.
Nathaniel Dell, Clayton Tune and Gervarius Owens all participated in some capacity after competing at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Here’s a look at the other players in attendance:
K Bubba Baxa
DL Atlias Bell
WR KeSean Carter
DB Art Green
RB Ta’Zhawn Henry
DL D’Anthony Jones
LB Donavan Mutin
DB Thabo Mwaniki
DL Jamykal Neal
QB Ike Ogbogu
DL/FB Derek Parish
DB Jayce Rogers
TE Christian Trahan
I’m told that the Chiefs have taken an interest in hybrid DL/FB Derek Parish. He’s undersized for a pass-rusher at 6-foot and 240 pounds with just 29-inch arms, but he’s a freakish athlete who posted a 4.56s 40-yard dash, 27 repetitions of 225, and a 37-inch vertical jump. The team likely views him as a fullback with special teams upside.
Utah
Chiefs Director of College Scouting Ryne Nutt was reported to be in attendance for the Utah pro day.
TE Dalton Kincaid did not participate in drills or workouts as he recovers from a back injury. He’s unlikely to test before the draft, but he did tell reporters that he intends to do some time of private workout or recording for teams ahead of the draft.
Here are the players that did participate:
OL Braeden Daniels
LB Mohamoud Diabate
CB Clark Phillips III
RB Tavion Thomas
Kansas City, of course, has an inside track to information on prospects at Utah. Chiefs defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham is a former Ute and son of Utah HC Kyle Whittingham.
BYU
Andy Reid’s alma mater is always a stop for the Chiefs during pro day season and this year was no exception.
Here’s a look at the prospects:
RB Chris Brooks
DE Lorenzo Fauatea
OT Blake Freeland
QB Jaren Hall
CB Kaleb Hayes
FB Houston Heimuli
LS Britton Hogan
WR Chris Jackson
OL Harris LaChance
CB D’Angelo Mandell
DL Earl Mariner
WR Puka Nacua
OL Joe Tukuafu
WR Gunner Romney
LB Payton Wilgar
The two offensive linemen, Freeland and LaChancee had really solid testing days. Hall had a really nice day throwing the football too. Something to keep an eye on if the Chiefs pursue competition at the backup quarterback spot late in the draft.
Missouri
The Chiefs traveled just two hours up I-70 to watch athletes at Mizzou perform for their pro day.
Here are the players who participated in some shape or form:
WR Barrett Banister
TE Kibet Chepyator
DL DJ Coleman
LS Jake Hoffman
PK Sean Koetting
DB Martez Manuel
DE Isaiah McGuire
Manuel reportedly had a strong performance and will attend the Chiefs’ local pro day.
Notre Dame
The Chiefs were among the 32 NFL teams at the Notre Dame pro day.
Isaiah Foskey stood on his impressive combine performance. Here’s a look at the other participants:
DL Jayson Ademilola
DL Justin Ademilola
WR Jafar Armstrong (Western Illinois)
LB Bo Bauer
CB Tariq Bracy
QB Avery Davis
K Blake Grupe
WR Dante Hendrix (Indiana State)
S Brandon Joseph
OL Josh Lugg
TE Michael Mayer
OL Jarrett Patterson
DT Chris Smith
Smith probably had the most eye-popping performance with 37 repetitions of 225 on the bench press along with an impressive 40-yard dash time and agility drills at 6-foot-1 and 300 pounds.
Armstrong is a Mission, Kansas native and could attend the team’s local pro day.
Penn State
Chiefs OC Matt Nagy was in attendance for the Penn State pro day. Read more about that here.