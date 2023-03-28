Latest look at Chiefs’ pro day attendance

The Kansas City Chiefs covered a ton of ground on pro days over the course of the past week. The front office has been collecting as much information as possible to make informed decisions on draft-eligible talent in April.

We’ve already confirmed that the Chiefs have been to pro days for Texas, Purdue, UNLV, Columbia, Illinois, South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Central Michigan, Michigan State, Eastern Michigan, Army, Georgia Tech, and Tulsa. Now, we’ve got a whole new group of confirmed attendances for Kansas City over the past week.

Here’s a look at the latest pro days that Chiefs scouts have been present for:

Bowling Green

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs were among the 28 NFL teams in attendance for the Bowling Green pro day. Scouts were in attendance to see DL Karl Brooks, who was a Senior Bowl invite, but a combine snub.

Here’s a look at the other players in attendance.

S Chris Bacon

LB Bryce Brand

DL Karl Brooks

WR C.J. Lewis

QB Matt McDonald

C Jakari Robinson

TE Christian Sims

LB D.J. Taylor

Brooks didn’t test particularly well, but the 6-foot-3 and 214-pound Lewis turned heads.

The Boston College grad transfer caught 26 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games this season.

Iowa

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

All 32 NFL clubs were present for the Iowa pro day in Ames, Iowa.

Here’s a full list of participants:

LB Seth Benson

LB Jack Campbell

TE Sam LaPorta

S Kaevon Merriweather

CB Riley Moss

FB Monte Pottebaum

DE Lukas Van Ness

DL John Waggoner

Coming to an NFL stadium near you!#NFLHawks pic.twitter.com/QSVaeN35RG — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) March 20, 2023

Iowa State

Story continues

Nirmalendu Majumdar/ The Des Moines Register

All 32 NFL teams were present for the Iowa State pro day on Tuesday, March 21.

Here’s a look at the players who participated:

DL MJ Anderson

OL Trevor Downing

WR Xavier Hutchinson

DB Anthony Johnson Jr.

DE Will McDonald IV

LB Colby Reeder

LB O’Rien Vance

WR Darren Wilson Jr.

Hutchinson and McDonald were the top prospects in attendance and neither disappointed. According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Chiefs met with McDonald.

Syracuse

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A total of 30 NFL teams were present for the Syracuse pro day, including the Chiefs.

RB Sean Tucker did not participate due to a medical issue that was flagged at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He plans to host a private workout ahead of the draft if possible.

Here’s a look at the players who did participate:

OT Matthew Bergeron

LS Aaron Bolinsky

OG De’Von Cooper

WR C.J. Hayes

LB Mikel Jones

K Andrew Szmyt

CB Garrett Williams

Bergeron and Williams were the main attractions here. Williams posted 19 bench press repetitions and stood on the rest of his combine times. Bergeron ran some really good agility times.

Auburn

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for Auburn’s pro day on Tuesday, March 21.

Here’s a look at the prospects in attendance:

RB Tank Bigsby

DE Marcus Bragg

DT Marquis Burks

K Anders Carlson

OL Brandon Council

DE Derick Hall

WR Shedrick Jackson

DL Morris Joseph Jr.

DE Eku Leota

WR Caylin Newton (William & Mary)

LB Owen Pappoe

TE John Samuel Shenker

DE Colby Wooden

OL Kilian Zierer

Cam Newton throwing at the Auburn pro day earned all of the headlines, but WR Shedrick Jackson stole the show. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds, Jackson ran a 4.31s 40-yard dash, jumped a 38.50-inch vertical and managed an 11-foot-2 broad jump. He had 56 receptions for 744 yards and a touchdown over the past two seasons with the Tigers.

Princeton

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs were among the 31 NFL clubs in attendance for the Princeton pro day.

Here’s a look at the players in attendance:

TE Carson Bobo

OL Henry Byrd

WR Dylan Classi

WR Andrei Iosivas

LB Matthew Jester

DL Uche Ndukwe

DB Christian Brown (Howard)

Andrei Iosivas was the star of the show. He’s a world-class athlete and someone who is on the rise in a weak wide receiver class.

For those who wanna see my pro day pic.twitter.com/Oggq3m2NGP — Andrei Iosivas (@AndreiIosivas) March 26, 2023

USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the USC pro day.

OL Andrew Vorhees, DB Mekhi Blackmon & DL Tuli Tuipulotu did not participate. Vorhees suffered a torn ACL during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Injuries kept Tuipulotu and Blackmon sidelined.

The following players did participate in a water-logged pro day in Southern California:

WR Jordan Addison

WR Terrell Bynum

DB Micah Croom

RB Travis Dye

TE Josh Falo

OL Bobby Haskins

OL Brett Neilon

RB Brandon Outlaw

DL Brandon Pili

There weren’t any eye-popping performances due to the field conditions. If anything Jordan Addison underperformed due to the poor conditions.

Nebraska

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs were one of 30 teams represented in Lincoln, Nebraska for the University of Nebraska pro day.

Here’s a look at the players in attendance:

TE Chancellor Brewington

LB Chris Kolarevi

WR Omar Manning

WR Oliver Martin

DE Ochaun Mathis

LB Eteva Mauga-Clements

DB Brandon Moore

DT Garrett Nelson

DE Caleb Tannor

WR Trey Palmer

TE Travis Vovolek

Martin was the big winner of this group with a 41-inch vertical, an 11-foot-2 broad, a 4.5s 40-yard dash and agility drills that would have rivaled the best at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Southern Methodist

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs were among the 28 teams in attendance for the Southern Methodist pro day. It’s one of the stops that the team always makes as the school is the alma mater of the Hunt family.

Here’s a look at the players in attendance:

DT Junior Aho

CB Ar’Mani Johnson

LB Jimmy Phillips

TE Ben Redding

LB Shannon Reid

WR Rashee Rice

S Nick Roberts

LB Isaac Slade-Matautia

OL Jaylon Thomas

WR Austin Upshaw

DE Gary Wiley

SMU WR Rashee Rice is getting ready to roll at Pro Day. Scouts from the Chiefs, Cowboys, Browns, Commanders, Colts, and Jaguars have been spotted to be in attendance so far. pic.twitter.com/BK1pUYpP1m — Garrett Podell (@garrettpodell) March 22, 2023

Rice was the main attraction and he certainly had a big day, running the three-cone and short shuttle, while also going through position drills.

Ohio State

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch

Every NFL team was in attendance for the Ohio State pro day.

Here’s a look at the players who participated:

CB Cam Brown

DT Jerron Cage

LB Palaie Gaoteote

DE Zach Harrison

S Ronnie Hickman

OT Paris Johnson Jr.

OT Dawand Jones

S Tanner McCalister

LS Bradley Robinson

TE/FB Mitch Rossi

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

QB C.J. Stroud

DT Taron Vincent

C Luke Wypler

Stroud, Smith-Njigba and Johnson Jr. continued to separate themselves as top prospects in this class. I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if all three ended up being top-10 draft picks.

Find full Ohio State pro day results from our friends at Buckeyes Wire.

Stanford

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

All 32 teams were in attendance at the Stanford pro day.

Here’s a look at the players who participated in some capacity:

CB Ethan Bonner

CB Kyu Blu Kelly

WR Elijah Higgins

QB Tanner McKee

WR Brycen Tremayne

WR Michael Wilson

S Kendall Williamson

Bonner, Wilson, Tremayne and Williamson all had stellar pro day performances.

Temple

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid and Brett Veach always send a scout to the Temple pro day and this year was no different.

Here’s a look at the players in attendance:

WR Jose Barbon

DL Xach Gill

OL Adam Klein

OL Isaac Moore

P Mackenzie Morgan

DL Will Rodgers

CB Cameron Ruiz

WR Adonicas Sanders

S Jalen Ware

Barbon is looking like a Day 3 draft pick after a strong pro day performance. He had the top 40-yard dash time (4.47s), the top vertical (34 inches) and the top broad jump (10-foot-8 inches) during the pro day. Barbon had over 100 catches for over 1000 yards and four touchdowns in the past two seasons with the Owls.

Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

All 32 NFL teams were represented at the Alabama pro day.

Will Anderson did not participate in drills or workouts, but he was in attendance for the pro day. Here are the players who did participate:

S Jordan Battle

S Brian Branch

DT DJ Dale

OL Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

S DeMarcco Hellams

TE Cameron Latu

OL Kendall Randolph

CB Eli Ricks

OT Tyler Steen

LB Henry To’oTo’o

QB Bryce Young

DT Byron Young

Visit our friends at Roll Tide Wire for the latest on the Alabama Pro Day.

Houston

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

All 32 teams were represented at the Houston pro day on Thursday, March 23.

Nathaniel Dell, Clayton Tune and Gervarius Owens all participated in some capacity after competing at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Here’s a look at the other players in attendance:

K Bubba Baxa

DL Atlias Bell

WR KeSean Carter

DB Art Green

RB Ta’Zhawn Henry

DL D’Anthony Jones

LB Donavan Mutin

DB Thabo Mwaniki

DL Jamykal Neal

QB Ike Ogbogu

DL/FB Derek Parish

DB Jayce Rogers

TE Christian Trahan

I’m told that the Chiefs have taken an interest in hybrid DL/FB Derek Parish. He’s undersized for a pass-rusher at 6-foot and 240 pounds with just 29-inch arms, but he’s a freakish athlete who posted a 4.56s 40-yard dash, 27 repetitions of 225, and a 37-inch vertical jump. The team likely views him as a fullback with special teams upside.

Utah

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs Director of College Scouting Ryne Nutt was reported to be in attendance for the Utah pro day.

TE Dalton Kincaid did not participate in drills or workouts as he recovers from a back injury. He’s unlikely to test before the draft, but he did tell reporters that he intends to do some time of private workout or recording for teams ahead of the draft.

Here are the players that did participate:

OL Braeden Daniels

LB Mohamoud Diabate

CB Clark Phillips III

RB Tavion Thomas

Kansas City, of course, has an inside track to information on prospects at Utah. Chiefs defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham is a former Ute and son of Utah HC Kyle Whittingham.

BYU

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid’s alma mater is always a stop for the Chiefs during pro day season and this year was no exception.

Here’s a look at the prospects:

RB Chris Brooks

DE Lorenzo Fauatea

OT Blake Freeland

QB Jaren Hall

CB Kaleb Hayes

FB Houston Heimuli

LS Britton Hogan

WR Chris Jackson

OL Harris LaChance

CB D’Angelo Mandell

DL Earl Mariner

WR Puka Nacua

OL Joe Tukuafu

WR Gunner Romney

LB Payton Wilgar

The two offensive linemen, Freeland and LaChancee had really solid testing days. Hall had a really nice day throwing the football too. Something to keep an eye on if the Chiefs pursue competition at the backup quarterback spot late in the draft.

Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs traveled just two hours up I-70 to watch athletes at Mizzou perform for their pro day.

Here are the players who participated in some shape or form:

WR Barrett Banister

TE Kibet Chepyator

DL DJ Coleman

LS Jake Hoffman

PK Sean Koetting

DB Martez Manuel

DE Isaiah McGuire

Manuel reportedly had a strong performance and will attend the Chiefs’ local pro day.

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs were among the 32 NFL teams at the Notre Dame pro day.

Isaiah Foskey stood on his impressive combine performance. Here’s a look at the other participants:

DL Jayson Ademilola

DL Justin Ademilola

WR Jafar Armstrong (Western Illinois)

LB Bo Bauer

CB Tariq Bracy

QB Avery Davis

K Blake Grupe

WR Dante Hendrix (Indiana State)

S Brandon Joseph

OL Josh Lugg

TE Michael Mayer

OL Jarrett Patterson

DT Chris Smith

Smith probably had the most eye-popping performance with 37 repetitions of 225 on the bench press along with an impressive 40-yard dash time and agility drills at 6-foot-1 and 300 pounds.

Armstrong is a Mission, Kansas native and could attend the team’s local pro day.

Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy was in attendance for the Penn State pro day. Read more about that here.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire