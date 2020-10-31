Latest Lines: Xfinity 500

Line Moves

The Wednesday running of the Autotrader 500 created a short week. The lines set at PointsBet Sportsbook came out quickly, but were also quickly adjusted to reflect the actual movement of money. Most changes among the top-10 ranked drivers were minor and the effect on their handicap was minimal.

Martin Truex Jr. (+320) is a prime example. He began the week as highly favored at +325 and experienced a movement of +5 points. In this week’s Best Bets column, we noted that Truex deserved the designation based on back-to-back victories on this paperclip-shaped track. The fact that his payout is a nickel less on Saturday changes nothing, but it may signal that a lot of money was flowing in and the cumulative net effect was enough to warrant the move.

The slight movements this week also more clearly define favorites. Brad Keselowski (+560) and Denny Hamlin (+575) both opened at +550 and both had minor adjustments. The dime added to the payout for Kez and the quarter for Hamlin is not going to sway new bettors one way or the other, but it does reflect gamblers’ attitude toward a driver who has won two races on short, flat tracks this year (Keselowski) versus a driver who seems to have lost all or most of his momentum during the playoffs (Hamlin).



Kyle Busch (+800) entered the week as the fifth-ranked driver. He was slightly undervalued. His victory last week at Texas has taken a huge weight off his shoulder and the No. 18 Toyota is going to be much lighter – metaphorically speaking – than it was when he was at Martinsville this June. With 8/1 odds, Busch represents a good payday if he can win again and there are few drivers more determined that Rowdy. In contrast, Chase Elliott’s (+800) slight decrease suggests that he was not getting enough movement and the pot needed to be sweetened slightly. The good news is that adjustment drags his top-three odds slightly. Elliott is probably not going to get the outright win and should be avoided, but he is likely to get close and a side bet of +240 on the No. 9 is advisable.

Joey Logano (+850), Kevin Harvick (+900), and Ryan Blaney (+1000) all remained unchanged.

The two biggest movers among the top 10 were Alex Bowman (+2200) with a 300-point deduction and Kurt Busch (+2800) with a 500-point decrease. Both are compelling dark horses that deserve a little attention if small side bets fit into your gambling strategy.

One of the most interesting moves was Jimmie Johnson (+3500). The clock is ticking loudly on his career and he has only two more chances to win. Next week at Phoenix will be a tall order because the Championship race has always gone to a championship-contending driver. Martinsville has the potential to be a little more egalitarian. This drivers’ track rewards precision and tenacity. At this stage of his career, both descriptions fit Johnson perfectly. Johnson’s top-three odds are +800, so bettors can double down if they have a good feeling about the driver who has won nine times on this track – the most recent of which came in 2016.

Prop Bets

Christopher Bell is listed at +265 to finish among the top-10. Cole Custer sits at +300 with Tyler Reddick at +215. Rookies are not necessarily good bets on this wild card short track, but this is not a normal class of freshmen. Reddick’s fourth-place finish at Bristol 2 and Bell’s ninth in Bristol 1 prove they are capable of surprising the oddsmakers and all three racers could garner modest wagers.

Ryan Newman is also listed at +265 to finish in the top 10. Earlier this week Newman was showcased as a driver capable of breach this number and nothing has changed our opinion.

Group A at PointsBet features the top four drivers. Truex (+180) is once more heavily favored, but $1.80 return on each buck wagered could refresh the kitty. Hamlin (+255), Keselowski (+255), and Busch (+300) follow closely behind.

That narrow margin is even smaller in Group B. Elliott (+240) and Logano (+240) are equally matched with Blaney (+245) and Harvick (+250) at near identical marks. What does this mean? That the handicappers are just as confused as bettors as to who has a clear upper hand.

That small gap is reflected down the line with no driver in five group matchups having more than 3/1 odds. Unless you have a clear favorite to win other than Truex, it is best to wait a week to make this prop bet.