Latest Lines and Props: Bristol Night Race

Line Moves

Last year’s winner of the Night Race at Bristol maintained his favored status after Denny Hamlin (+460) lost 10 points on his odds from Monday until Saturday. He still holds a significant advantage over teammate Kyle Busch (+580) who gained 20.

At the start of the week, we were not overly enthusiastic about Hamlin and that extra 10 cents added to his payout has not really changed our minds. Yes, Hamlin swept the top-five in 2019, but he missed the top 10 in both Bristol races of 2018 and finished 17th there this spring. Worse still, his last two weeks on tracks that both bear some similarity to Bristol have been disappointing. If Hamlin and team are throwing away the Round of 16 in order to experiment for future rounds, they don’t have to take bettors down with them.

Even though the payout is minimal, Hamlin’s +130 odds to finish in the top three at the PointsBet Sportsbook are much more appealing.



Likewise Busch’s slight movement of 20 points to land at +560 does not change matters much. Busch is overdue for a win and with three of them at Bristol in the last six races and a current streak of three top-fives, this is a good place for it to come. This high-banked bullring often rewards determination, so Busch is going to be able to make up for some of the deficit that he believes the team faces with their initial setup. PointsBet sweetened the pot a little for two drivers inside the top 10.

Ryan Blaney landed at +1300 on Saturday. He needs the win since it is practically his only way to move on to the Round of 12. He was running well this spring before a crash took him out of contention for the trophy and he has top-10s in three of the previous four races. It’s just hard to imagine him being able to hold off teammates Brad Keselowski (+625) and Joey Logano (+900) for the outright win. Blaney is a better bet at +350 for a top-three finish.

Truex also lost 100 points from Monday till Saturday to land at +1500. Betting on him will require a faith in momentum because his Bristol record is diametrically opposed to his recent record of 10 top-fives in the last 12 races. With long odds for the outright win he is worth a modest bet, but since the top number tends to drag the props along with it, he is worth an even larger wager at +400 to finish in the top three.

Clint Bowyer was one of our favorite dark horses midweek and he’s slightly more attractive now after moving from +2000 to +2200. Likewise this pulled his top-three odds to +500, which is promising for a driver who finished second this spring. Granted, he was running fourth before Logano and Chase Elliott (+650) crashed late in the going, but late race incidents are common at Bristol.

Prop Bets

In this week’s group matchups at PointsBet there are several interesting prop bets.

Hamlin, Ky Busch, Elliott, and Keselowski are all paired together in Group A. Hamlin is the favorite at +215 and the remainder of the drivers are set at +250. That gives you an opportunity to bet against the driver of the No. 11 and put a little more money on the driver seeking his first win of the season: Busch.

In Group B, Harvick is heavily favored at +150, but this is not his best track and there is a strong opportunity to cash in on Logano at +250. If you think a miracle is going to save Blaney, he can be chosen a +300 with Kurt Busch at +325.

Last year Matt DiBenedetto (+325) almost won this race in a car with less power than he will command tonight. He is lumped into a group with Austin Dillon (+165), Jimmie Johnson (+200) and William Byron (+325). It is a risky bet because Dillon has shown so much strength in the past two weeks, but DiBurrito could be a compelling Cinderella Story in the Night Race at Bristol. If you want to go all in, he sits at +5000 for the outright win.

Elliott (+145) is favored among the Chevrolet camp over Ku Busch (+500) and Dillon (+500).

Harvick and Keselowski are co-favored in the Ford camp at +250 over Logano (+400).

Hamlin (+115) maintains his favored status across the board as the top Toyota driver over Ky Busch (+175).

