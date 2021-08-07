Latest Lines: Go Bowling at the Glen
Line Moves
Without practice or qualification on a track that hasn’t hosted a Cup race in two year, the betting lines did not move much this week. The moves that did occur were significant, however, because they were most likely all caused by the volume of bets that happened in the early part of the week.
Chase Elliott (+195) opened at +180 and shows a minimal move, but that is only part of the story. He jumped around all week with odds as low as +165 and as high as +210. Chances are good that he will move again before Sunday’s race and each move was triggered by some aggressive action or a period of inactivity as smart money waited for the line they wanted. Still, he is in sight of 2/1, which is where he landed at Sonoma Raceway earlier this year.
Martin Truex Jr. (+675) had the biggest move among the top-ranked drivers. Traders started him at +850, which looked like such a great line on paper that money undoubtedly poured in at the first of the week. His current odds of just under 7/1 still provide a great return, but in order to peel off some cash from your roll, you are going to have to first make some assumptions about how quickly he gets up to speed at Watkins Glen. Based on his experience at Sonoma Raceway – the other traditional cornerstone for NASCAR’s road courses – he should contend for the victory. Better still, this week’s odds are much more lucrative than his +380 from the California road course.
Joey Logano’s (+1400) odds dropped 200 points. At the start of the week we suggested that made him one of the best bets in the field, and it would seem that bettors agreed and dropped him from +1600. It would certainly be nice to have the extra two dollars, but our opinion of his value has not changed with the move.
Kyle Larson (+485) showed an almost non-existent, five-point move, while Kyle Busch (+850) and Denny Hamlin (+1300) were unchanged among the top five.
It would appear that Christopher Bell (+2000) failed to excite bettors at +1600, so the PointsBet Sportsbook traders sweetened the offer by 400 points. That is one of the biggest moves among the top 10 drivers – and it is probably a fair assessment of his real chance of winning at he Glen. Ranking him seventh in odds is a lot more respect than a driver with two sub-20th-place results on road courses this year deserves.
William Byron (+2500) was the other driver among the top 10 to experience a line move – and like Bell, the oddsmakers had to sweeten the pot to get some juice flowing. He finished in the 30s in three of the four road course races this year, but a sweep of the top 10 in 2020 and an 11th at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) makes him interesting. The five dollars added to his payout could make a difference if you are betting this deeply in the field.
Just outside the top 10, Brad Keselowski (+3300) moved significantly with 700 points deducted from his opening line. We’re not entirely sure why he garnered so much interest other than he was one of the strongest overall racers in the 40/1 range. Still, over the past two seasons he has only one top-10 finish, which was a fifth on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course early in the year.
Three of our top dark horses, Ross Chastain (+5000), Tyler Reddick (+6000), and Chase Briscoe (+6600) each had points added to their lines. We thought they deserved a few shekels with their opening numbers and they are even more attractive now.
Rank
Driver
Current
Opening
Change
2021
1.
195
180
15
205
2.
480
475
5
800
3.
Martin Truex, Jr.
675
850
-175
380
4.
850
850
0
775
5.
1300
1300
0
1100
6.
1400
1600
-200
1800
7.
2000
1600
400
3000
8.
2500
2500
0
6000
8.
2500
2000
500
1400
10.
3000
3000
0
2200
10.
3000
3000
0
2500
12.
3300
3300
0
1800
12.
3300
4000
-700
3300
14.
5000
4000
1000
9000
15.
6000
4000
2000
5000
16.
6600
4000
2600
9000
17.
8000
9000
-1000
10000
18.
9000
9000
0
12500
19.
12500
12500
0
8000
19.
12500
9000
3500
9000
21.
15000
15000
0
25000
21.
15000
20000
-5000
20000
21.
15000
15000
0
12500
24.
20000
15000
5000
20000
25.
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
35000
25000
10000
25000
25.
35000
35000
0
40000
25.
35000
35000
0
30000
28.
40000
25000
15000
25000
29.
50000
50000
0
50000
29.
50000
50000
0
50000
29.
50000
50000
0
50000
29.
50000
50000
0
50000
29.
50000
50000
0
29.
50000
50000
0
50000
29.
50000
50000
0
50000
29.
50000
50000
0
