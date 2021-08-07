Latest Lines: Go Bowling at the Glen









Without practice or qualification on a track that hasn’t hosted a Cup race in two year, the betting lines did not move much this week. The moves that did occur were significant, however, because they were most likely all caused by the volume of bets that happened in the early part of the week.

Chase Elliott (+195) opened at +180 and shows a minimal move, but that is only part of the story. He jumped around all week with odds as low as +165 and as high as +210. Chances are good that he will move again before Sunday’s race and each move was triggered by some aggressive action or a period of inactivity as smart money waited for the line they wanted. Still, he is in sight of 2/1, which is where he landed at Sonoma Raceway earlier this year.

Martin Truex Jr. (+675) had the biggest move among the top-ranked drivers. Traders started him at +850, which looked like such a great line on paper that money undoubtedly poured in at the first of the week. His current odds of just under 7/1 still provide a great return, but in order to peel off some cash from your roll, you are going to have to first make some assumptions about how quickly he gets up to speed at Watkins Glen. Based on his experience at Sonoma Raceway – the other traditional cornerstone for NASCAR’s road courses – he should contend for the victory. Better still, this week’s odds are much more lucrative than his +380 from the California road course.





Kyle Larson (+485) showed an almost non-existent, five-point move, while Kyle Busch (+850) and Denny Hamlin (+1300) were unchanged among the top five. Joey Logano’s (+1400) odds dropped 200 points. At the start of the week we suggested that made him one of the best bets in the field, and it would seem that bettors agreed and dropped him from +1600. It would certainly be nice to have the extra two dollars, but our opinion of his value has not changed with the move.

It would appear that Christopher Bell (+2000) failed to excite bettors at +1600, so the PointsBet Sportsbook traders sweetened the offer by 400 points. That is one of the biggest moves among the top 10 drivers – and it is probably a fair assessment of his real chance of winning at he Glen. Ranking him seventh in odds is a lot more respect than a driver with two sub-20th-place results on road courses this year deserves.

William Byron (+2500) was the other driver among the top 10 to experience a line move – and like Bell, the oddsmakers had to sweeten the pot to get some juice flowing. He finished in the 30s in three of the four road course races this year, but a sweep of the top 10 in 2020 and an 11th at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) makes him interesting. The five dollars added to his payout could make a difference if you are betting this deeply in the field.

Just outside the top 10, Brad Keselowski (+3300) moved significantly with 700 points deducted from his opening line. We’re not entirely sure why he garnered so much interest other than he was one of the strongest overall racers in the 40/1 range. Still, over the past two seasons he has only one top-10 finish, which was a fifth on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course early in the year.

Three of our top dark horses, Ross Chastain (+5000), Tyler Reddick (+6000), and Chase Briscoe (+6600) each had points added to their lines. We thought they deserved a few shekels with their opening numbers and they are even more attractive now.

