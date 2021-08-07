Latest Lines: Go Bowling at the Glen

Dan Beaver
·4 min read



Line Moves

Without practice or qualification on a track that hasn’t hosted a Cup race in two year, the betting lines did not move much this week. The moves that did occur were significant, however, because they were most likely all caused by the volume of bets that happened in the early part of the week.

Chase Elliott (+195) opened at +180 and shows a minimal move, but that is only part of the story. He jumped around all week with odds as low as +165 and as high as +210. Chances are good that he will move again before Sunday’s race and each move was triggered by some aggressive action or a period of inactivity as smart money waited for the line they wanted. Still, he is in sight of 2/1, which is where he landed at Sonoma Raceway earlier this year.

Martin Truex Jr. (+675) had the biggest move among the top-ranked drivers. Traders started him at +850, which looked like such a great line on paper that money undoubtedly poured in at the first of the week. His current odds of just under 7/1 still provide a great return, but in order to peel off some cash from your roll, you are going to have to first make some assumptions about how quickly he gets up to speed at Watkins Glen. Based on his experience at Sonoma Raceway – the other traditional cornerstone for NASCAR’s road courses – he should contend for the victory. Better still, this week’s odds are much more lucrative than his +380 from the California road course.


Kyle Larson (+485) showed an almost non-existent, five-point move, while Kyle Busch (+850) and Denny Hamlin (+1300) were unchanged among the top five.

Joey Logano’s (+1400) odds dropped 200 points. At the start of the week we suggested that made him one of the best bets in the field, and it would seem that bettors agreed and dropped him from +1600. It would certainly be nice to have the extra two dollars, but our opinion of his value has not changed with the move.

It would appear that Christopher Bell (+2000) failed to excite bettors at +1600, so the PointsBet Sportsbook traders sweetened the offer by 400 points. That is one of the biggest moves among the top 10 drivers – and it is probably a fair assessment of his real chance of winning at he Glen. Ranking him seventh in odds is a lot more respect than a driver with two sub-20th-place results on road courses this year deserves.

William Byron (+2500) was the other driver among the top 10 to experience a line move – and like Bell, the oddsmakers had to sweeten the pot to get some juice flowing. He finished in the 30s in three of the four road course races this year, but a sweep of the top 10 in 2020 and an 11th at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) makes him interesting. The five dollars added to his payout could make a difference if you are betting this deeply in the field.

Just outside the top 10, Brad Keselowski (+3300) moved significantly with 700 points deducted from his opening line. We’re not entirely sure why he garnered so much interest other than he was one of the strongest overall racers in the 40/1 range. Still, over the past two seasons he has only one top-10 finish, which was a fifth on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course early in the year.

Three of our top dark horses, Ross Chastain (+5000), Tyler Reddick (+6000), and Chase Briscoe (+6600) each had points added to their lines. We thought they deserved a few shekels with their opening numbers and they are even more attractive now.

Rank

Driver

Current
Odds

Opening
Odds

Change

2021
Sonoma Odds

1.

Chase Elliott

195

180

15

205

2.

Kyle Larson

480

475

5

800

3.

Martin Truex, Jr.

675

850

-175

380

4.

Kyle Busch

850

850

0

775

5.

Denny Hamlin

1300

1300

0

1100

6.

Joey Logano

1400

1600

-200

1800

7.

Christopher Bell

2000

1600

400

3000

8.

Kurt Busch

2500

2500

0

6000

8.

William Byron

2500

2000

500

1400

10.

Ryan Blaney

3000

3000

0

2200

10.

Alex Bowman

3000

3000

0

2500

12.

Kevin Harvick

3300

3300

0

1800

12.

Brad Keselowski

3300

4000

-700

3300

14.

Ross Chastain

5000

4000

1000

9000

15.

Tyler Reddick

6000

4000

2000

5000

16.

Chase Briscoe

6600

4000

2600

9000

17.

Matt DiBenedetto

8000

9000

-1000

10000

18.

Daniel Suarez

9000

9000

0

12500

19.

Michael McDowell

12500

12500

0

8000

19.

Chris Buescher

12500

9000

3500

9000

21.

Aric Almirola

15000

15000

0

25000

21.

Erik Jones

15000

20000

-5000

20000

21.

Cole Custer

15000

15000

0

12500

24.

Austin Dillon

20000

15000

5000

20000

25.

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

35000

25000

10000

25000

25.

Ryan Preece

35000

35000

0

40000

25.

Bubba Wallace

35000

35000

0

30000

28.

Ryan Newman

40000

25000

15000

25000

29.

James Davison

50000

50000

0

50000

29.

Corey LaJoie

50000

50000

0

50000

29.

Garrett Smithley

50000

50000

0

50000

29.

Josh Bilicki

50000

50000

0

50000

29.

Justin Haley

50000

50000

0

29.

Quin Houff

50000

50000

0

50000

29.

Anthony Alfredo

50000

50000

0

50000

29.

Kyle Tilley

50000

50000

0

