Latest Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury update day of Alabama basketball vs. Kentucky game

Alabama basketball guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is out for the Kentucky game and did not make the trip to Lexington, a UA spokesperson told The Tuscaloosa News.

Wrightsell missed the Florida game this past Wednesday because of a head injury. Alabama basketball beat Florida without Wrightsell, but it certainly could have used him. He's one of their most efficient offensive players, top shooters from beyond the arc and best perimeter defenders.

No. 13 Alabama faces No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday (3 p.m., CBS) at Rupp Arena.

On Friday morning before making the trip to Lexington, Alabama coach Nate Oats said Wrightsell is being evaluated day to day.

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban's epic career with our special book. Preorder here.

ALABAMA BASKETBALL: Why Alabama basketball win vs. Florida served as preparation for March Madness

ALABAMA BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: Alabama basketball schedule 2024: Here are all the games, results for Nate Oats' team

Wrightsell has also gone 27-for-27 from the free-throw line. His 3-point shooting has been vital too. Before missing the Florida game, Wrightsell had made 57 of 128 triples (44.5%). Wrightsell is averaging nine points per game, which is fifth on the team.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury update: Latest update day of Kentucky