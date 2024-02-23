Latest on Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury ahead of Alabama basketball vs. Kentucky

The latest Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury update from coach Nate Oats on Friday didn't provide much clarity as to the starting guard's availability for Saturday's game vs. Kentucky.

Oats said Wrightsell is being evaluated day to day as of Friday morning. Alabama will hold a practice in Kentucky after it arrives later today in Lexington.

"We'll see how today goes and see what happens for tomorrow," Oats said.

Wrightsell is dealing with a head injury that forced him to miss Wednesday's game vs. Florida. Alabama won in overtime, but it felt the absence of Wrightsell. He's one of their most efficient offensive players, top shooters from beyond the arc and best perimeter defenders.

Wrightsell is also an elite free-throw shooter, going 27-for-27. From deep, he has made 57 of 128 triples (44.5%). Wrightsell is averaging nine points per game, which is fifth on the team.

If Wrightsell can't play, Jarin Stevenson might get the start again at forward as Alabama goes with a bigger lineup. Sam Walters will also likely get more playing time as someone who can make up Wrightsell's absence from beyond the arc.

No. 13 Alabama will face No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday (3 p.m., CBS) at Rupp Arena.

