What is the latest in the Las Vegas Raiders’ search for a general manager and head coach?

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is in the midst of finding his next general manager and permanent head coach, conducting interviews in the past week with more coming.

Davis interviewed Rich Bisaccia for the coaching job Wednesday. Bisaccia, as the short-term fill-in for Jon Gruden, led the Raiders to a 10-7 finish as they clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2016 season. The meeting reportedly went well.

Bisaccia, with the team’s hot regular-season finish, stated his case why the interim label should be taken off his name. Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby and a host of others backed Bisaccia and hope to see him lead them in the 2022 season.

“He’s the best man for the job,” Crosby said on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Tuesday. “And he’s come in and done such an amazing job. We’ve won 10 games with a team that’s had tragedy, lost everything you can imagine and he’s found a way to get a group of guys to come together and win football games in January and December, which is rare. Rich ... he’s the real deal. He’s a leader of men and that’s all you can ask for.”

While Bisaccia seems to be more than capable of leading the Raiders for a full season, Davis, interim team president Dan Ventrelle and senior adviser Marcel Reese will keep looking to find the best choice to lead the franchise.

ESPN reported that Jim Caldwell, the former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach, turned down the Raiders’ interview request this week, but Caldwell refuted that in a tweet Saturday morning.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is a name to watch, ESPN said.

ESPN also said Jim Harbaugh has a contract extension offer from the University of Michigan, but is waiting to see what happens with the Raiders’ search.

Gruden resigned Oct. 11 after emails surfaced that detailed disturbing comments he made about NFLPA president DeMaurice Smith, commissioner Roger Goddell and others in the NFL and associated with the league. Gruden was in his fourth season on his 10-year, $100 million contract he signed when the team was in Oakland.

What’s on tap for interviews for head coach?

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders requested to interview New England Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo last week and will interview with the team on Tuesday.

Mayo began his coaching career as the inside linebackers coach with the Patriots in 2019.

Dont’a Hightower earned his second career Pro Bowl nod in Mayo’s first season as an assistant. The Patriots’ defense finished No. 1 in total defense (275.9 yards per game) and scoring (14.1 points allowed per game).

So far, Mayo is the only assistant to whom the Raiders have reached out. The Raiders are expected to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is scheduled to interview with the Vikings on Sunday and the Raiders also are planning to interview him as well, per sources.



Ryans’ D faces the offense of Packers’ OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is up for Vikings, Broncos and Jags’ HC jobs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2022

The Raiders will continue to reach out to other candidates in the coming days and the hiring of the coach will take time before Davis makes a decision on his next head man.

How about the GM search?

The Raiders interviewed Dave Ziegler, who is the Patriots director of player personnel, on Friday, NFL Network said. Las Vegas fired Mike Mayock after three seasons as GM.

Ziegler completed his ninth season with the Patriots — his first as director of player personnel — following four seasons as the director of pro personnel and three as the assistant director of pro scouting. Ziegler joined the Patriots after three seasons with the Denver Broncos, serving in a variety of roles for the club in their scouting department.

The Raiders also interviewed Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly on Thursday and Cincinnati Bengals scout Trey Brown, who previously served as the Philadelphia Eagles’ director of college scouting. Brown interviewed for the Raiders’ general manager job in 2018, and also the Buffalo Bills.

The Raiders reached out for permission to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, NFL Network said.

The #Raiders put in a request today to interview #Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds for their GM job, per source (as @RapSheet predicted).



Dodds got his start in Oakland under Al Davis before moving on to Seattle and Indianapolis. A highly respected scout. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2022

The Raiders’ assistant director of player personnel DuJuan Daniels is also in the mix.

More on Dodds and Kelly:

Dodds: He completed his 19th season in the NFL, his fifth with the Colts and his fourth as assistant general manager to Chris Ballard. He’s assisted in making deals with notable players such as Eric Fisher and drafting Kwity Paye, Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard. He was part of the Seattle Seahawks’ front office when the franchise won five NFC West titles and a Super Bowl. He was an intern with the Raiders from 2003 to 2006.

Kelly: Wrapped up his fourth season as the assistant director of player personnel with the Bears. Chicago went 28-20 and totaled 14 Pro Bowl selections over the past three seasons. Bears players have lobbied the front office to make him the general manager there. But the Raiders will interview Kelly on Thursday. He was previously with the Broncos as the assistant director of pro personnel.