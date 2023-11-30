The latest on Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers for Georgia football in SEC championship game

Georgia football had practiced three times since coach Kirby Smart last provided an update on the status of four injured offensive players who missed the Bulldogs last game.

Wide receivers Ladd McConkey (ankle) and Rara Thomas (foot) seemed to be the biggest question marks for Saturday’s SEC championship game with Alabama. Tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) and offensive guard Tate Ratledge (knee) also missed the win over Georgia Tech.

Smart addressed their injuries during a coaches Zoom press conference Thursday afternoon when he was asked about their status for Saturday.

“Great question because I’m trying to figure that out myself," Smart said. "I don’t have a lot more answers now than I had on Monday. They have not been able to do a lot. Each one has worked kind of independently."

Bowers, a finalist for the Mackey Award for nation's top tight end, was closest to playing in the 31-23 win at Georgia Tech last Saturday, Smart said on Monday. He’s been dealing with soreness from his TightRope surgery for a high ankle sprain sustained against Vanderbilt in October.

Bowers has missed three games, including two after his surgery.

Ratledge also dressed out and took part in some of the pregame warmups after leaving the Tennessee game a week earlier with a knee injury.

"Tate has done some drill work, some 11-on-11 stuff," Smart said Thursday. "Brock’s sprinkled in some of that. The other guys have been able to run and do some things. We’re going to find out today what their availability is to be honest."

Smart called the prominent players dealing with injuries at this stage of the season "tough. It bothers me that people have said out there that we sat these guys for the last game. That wasn’t the case at all. They couldn’t go and I don’t know if they're going to be able to go in this game. It’s just unfortunate to have those kind of injuries, especially four starters on offense."

