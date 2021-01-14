Latest on Kyrie Irving's absence: Star is excited to be back with Nets 'as soon as possible'

Kyrie Irving passes vs Wizards

Nets star Kyrie Irving has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." Here's the latest on his absence...

Jan. 14, 11:57 a.m.

Speaking during a news conference where he discussed the blockbuster trade for James Harden, Nets GM Sean Marks weighed in on the Irving situation.

“Regarding Kyrie and when he’ll hopefully be back and rejoining the team, part of that is going to be up to the NBA and we’re waiting for them to come out with their ruling on the health and safety protocols," Marks told reporters via Zoom. "Hopefully we’ll have a ruling soon. I have talked to Kyrie so I know he’s excited about getting back on the court with his teammates as soon as possible.”

Marks added that Irving has been keeping up with health and safety protocols and testing daily for COVID-19, noting that Irving will address the situation when he returns.



"We look forward to addressing it with Kyrie when he's back in the building, amongst his Nets family, and going from there," Marks concluded.



Jan. 13, 3:18 p.m.

Privately, there is distinct frustration within the organization over the Irving situation, reports SNY's Ian Begley.

Irving has missed five straight games due to what the team has called "personal reasons," and the NBA is investigating a video that appears to show Irving at an indoor gathering without a mask, which may be in violation of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.



A source with knowledge of the situation told SNY early Tuesday that there is concern that Irving may not be back "anytime soon."

Jan. 11, 6:54 p.m.

Irving will miss his fourth-straight game when the Nets face the Denver Nuggets.

“We support him 100 percent and pray for the best,” Kevin Durant said after Brooklyn’s recent loss to Oklahoma City.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said he didn't have a timetable for Irving's return.

“Ky’s still on personal leave and all the communication with Ky between the organization I’m going to keep private and I’m sure you’ll hear from him at some point,” Nash said.

Jan. 7, 11:14 p.m.

Irving did not play in Thursday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers due to personal reasons, and Irving will also sit out Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said before the game that he had reached out to Irving but hadn't gotten a response.

After the Nets win over the Sixers, a Brooklyn spokesperson confirmed that Irving was not making the trip to Memphis with the rest of his teammates.