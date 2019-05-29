Latest Kyrie Irving rumors could have ripple effects for Wizards and the rest of the East originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Once the heart and soul of the team, the future at the guard position for the Wizards is currently uncertain.

Bradley Beal turned in the best season of his career, averaging a career-high in points (25.6), rebounds (5.0) and assists (5.5), despite the Wizards having their worst season since 2012-13. Beal was snubbed from the All-NBA team, meaning he is not eligible for the Supermax contract extension. For a team that is trying to rebuild, Beal could be on the trade block and dealt as early this summer, depending on certain free agency acquisitions from other teams.

Beal's backcourt running mate, John Wall, is out until at least next February while rehabbing from a ruptured Achilles tendon. The team may address the position during next month's draft with the No. 9 overall pick, but it will ultimately matter who is available.

There might be another team in the East that has to address the point guard position as well. That would be the Boston Celtics, as their All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving becomes a free agent on July 1. Irving has been real noncommital about his future, even after verbally committing to re-sign with the Celtics in front of their fans prior to the season. But after a disappointing end to a campaign where many expected the Celtics to make the NBA Finals, Irving could very easily head elsewhere during free agency, and leave the team scrambling to fill the position.

So where could Irving end up and how could that affect rumblings about Bradley Beal's future in Washington?

While appearing as a guest on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Bleacher Report NBA writer Ric Bucher shared his latest guess.

"It's between Brooklyn and the Lakers... I was told in the last 24 hours Kobe has been recruiting Kyrie in particular, to get him to the Lakers. Everything I've heard I would still expect Kyrie is going to go to Brooklyn... He just bought a place in South Orange." - @RicBucher pic.twitter.com/HICrTPushl — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 28, 2019

"It's between Brooklyn and the Lakers," Bucher told Cowherd on the show.

One key person who could play a vital role in where Irving ends up? Kobe Bryant.

"Kobe told me, or indicated to me, that he was not involved," Ric Bucher said. "'That's their deal, I'm not part of it.' But I was told in the last 24 hours that Kobe has been busy recruiting Kyrie in particular, to try to get him to the Lakers."

While Kobe may be trying to persuade Irving to head out west and rejoin his old teammate LeBron James, Bucher still expects Irving to head to the Brooklyn.

"Now, everything that I've heard, I would still expect Kyrie is going to go to Brooklyn," Bucher said. "That's the odds on favorite. He just bought a place in South Orange."

Regardless of where Irving plays next season, it certainly will have an impact on the Wizards. Let's start with Brooklyn.

Should the Nets land the six-time All-Star, they would drastically improve from a team that already has one of the most promising futures in the NBA. The Nets current point guard D'Angelo Russell, a candidate for the Most Improved Player award, is also a free agent, but there is a true possibility they can sign both. Irving is from New Jersey, and as Bucher mentioned, reportedly just purchased a place in nearby South Orange, New Jersey.

For the Wizards, the Nets signing Irving would just mean there is another young team in the East that could be dominant for years to come. The Nets core consists of Russell (age 23), Caris LeVert (24), Jarrett Allen (21), Spencer Dinwiddie (26), and Joe Harris (27). Adding a 27-year-old Irving would make this team a force to reckon with for years to come.

New York Knicks

Moving just across the Brooklyn Bridge, the New York Knicks are also a potential landing spot for Irving. They have the ability to sign two players to max contracts, and rumors of Irving and Kevin Durant teaming up together have floated around for months.

But if Irving leaves the Knicks offer behind and decides to sign elsewhere, whether that be in Brooklyn or somewhere else, the Knicks could be forced into a desperation mode. Knicks fans are desperate for a winning team, and after they failed to land the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, they need to have a big offseason. The Knicks could try every which way to trade for Anthony Davis, or hope to sign Durant and another free agent, such as Kemba Walker. But if the Knicks had it their way, both Irving and Durant would be in blue and orange next season.

Los Angeles Lakers

But what if Irving does listen to Kobe and decides to go out west and sign with the Lakers.

Of course, the main storyline would be Irving teaming up once again with LeBron James, his teammate in Cleveland for three seasons, one which ended with a title in 2016. Irving forced his way out of Cleveland after the 2016-17 season, emphasizing he wanted to be the main guy to lead a team to a championship and felt that James was holding him back. After two seasons in Boston without an NBA Finals appearance, Irving appears to want out. Does Irving realize he may need someone like James in order to win, or does he just think he has a better chance to win somewhere other than Boston?

Sure, a move to the Lakers would leave the East without one of the conference's best players, which could be good news for the Wizards -- but that's not the most pressing trickle-down effect. Irving going to Los Angeles could potentially lead the Lakers exploring a trade for a third star, which as of late, has been proven to be necessary in order to win a championship.

That third star could be Anthony Davis, who the Lakers offered practically their entire young core for at the trade deadline. But it could also be Beal.

The Wizards All-Star guard put together his best season to date, but even so, his future with Washington is in question. A trade could be a likely scenario for a team that may begin to rebuild.

The Lakers could be an active suitor for Beal. The two-time All-Star would give the Lakers something they desperately need: shooting. Beal is a career 38 percent three-point shooter, and would immediately be the best shooter on a Lakers team that finished second-to-last in three-point shooting a season ago. LeBron is arguably at his best when he has shooters around him, and adding Irving plus Beal would be an excellent backcourt to pair with him.

Regardless of Irving's free agency decision, the Wizards will certainly be affected one way or another. Now, we just wait to find out how.

