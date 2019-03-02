Latest Kyler Murray report resurfaces Josh Rosen-to-Patriots buzz originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Josh Rosen is somebody's quarterback of the future, but it may not be the Arizona Cardinals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Cardinals own the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones, there's a very good chance they use it on Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

"People are beginning to believe almost universally he will indeed be the No. 1 pick in this draft by the Arizona Cardinals," Jones said Saturday of Murray on NFL Network's coverage of the NFL Combine.

"In fact, teams picking in the top 10 believe they'll have no chance of drafting Murray."

But if the Cardinals draft Murray, what does that mean for Rosen, whom they drafted No. 10 overall just a year ago? Would they really keep two young, high-profile QBs on the same roster?

Some have speculated they'll trade the UCLA product, a rumor Arizona general manager Steve Keim didn't exactly squash Wednesday when asked if Rosen is his quarterback.

"He is right now, for sure," Keim responded cryptically.

Here's where the New England Patriots come in: Tom Brady still is going strong at age 41, but the Patriots need a quarterback heir apparent (who's not 33-year-old backup Brian Hoyer).

They could target a QB in this year's draft ... or consider trading for Rosen, who they reportedly expressed interest in ahead of the 2018 draft.

The 22-year-old had a rough rookie season on an abysmal Arizona team, completing 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 14 games. He's still a very talented QB, though, and could benefit from a change of scenery, especially if he's learning from Brady in his new home.

Story continues

Rosen wouldn't come cheap -- the Patriots likely would need to dangle their No. 32 overall pick -- and several teams with more pressing QB needs like the New York Giants or Miami Dolphins may be willing to pay more for him if the Cardinals make him available.

But if Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who recruited Murray out of high school, is intent on drafting the Heisman Trophy winning, Rosen likely would be fair game for any NFL team.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.