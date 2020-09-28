The Latest: '19 US Open finalist Medvedev 0-4 at French Open

Spain's Rafael Nadal greets spectators after defeating Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-2, in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

PARIS (AP) -- The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

11:40 p.m.

Daniil Medvedev is now 0-4 for his career at the French Open.

The runner-up at the U.S. Open last year and a semifinalist in New York this month failed yet again to win a match at Roland Garros.

The fourth-seeded Russian lost to 63rd-ranked Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-1.

Medvedev was in a bad mood throughout, getting warned for an expletive, then being docked a point for smashing his racket in the second-set tiebreaker.

That point came at 6-3 in the tiebreaker, so he lost that set.

Fucsovics had been 0-14 against Top 10 opponents.

11:15 p.m.

Tennys Sandgren has won an 11-9 fifth set to become the seventh American man to reach the second round at this year's French Open - the most in nearly a quarter-century.

Sandgren had been 0-3 at Roland Garros for his career until saving two match points and coming back to edge No. 29 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 11-9 over 4 1/2 hours in a match that ended a little past 11 p.m.

This is the first year that matches can be played that late in Paris because artificial lights have been installed on the courts.

Sandgren was a point from losing when he served at 15-40 while trailing 8-7 in the fifth. But he erased one match point with an ace, and the other disappeared when Hurkacz missed a running forehand.

Sandgren then needed four match points of his own to close things. At this year's Australian Open, he held seven match points against Roger Federer in the quarterfinals but couldn't convert any.

Nine U.S. men got to the second round at the French Open in 1996.

Last year, only one did.

9:15 p.m.

A women's doubles player has been removed from the main draw after she was declared a contact case following her coach's positive coronavirus test.

French Open organizers did not name the player. Doubles matches start on Wednesday.

The French Tennis Federation has carried out around 1,900 coronavirus tests since Sept. 17.

There were six virus-caused withdrawals from the qualifying rounds.

Three players tested positive for COVID-19 and three others were in close contact with their coach who tested positive.

9 p.m.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber has lost in the first round of the French Open for the second straight year.

The 18th-seeded German was beaten by 19-year-old Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-3, 6-3.

Kerber once held the No. 1 ranking and has won every major title except the French Open. Her best performance at Roland Garros was the quarterfinals in 2012 and '18.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova also went out. The 2009 French Open champion was beaten by Russian countrywoman Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

Garbine Muguruza could have joined Kerber and Kuznetsova.

But the 2016 French Open champion held firm to beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.

8:10 p.m.

Qualifier Lorenzo Giustino took 6 hours, 5 minutes to beat Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the second-longest match in French Open history.

The Italian won 0-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3), 2-6, 18-16 in a match carried over from Sunday evening. The final set alone lasted three hours.

Only Fabrice Santoro's win against fellow Frenchman Arnaud Clement in 2004 took longer at 6:33.

The French Open is the only one of the four major tournaments which does not use tiebreakers in the final sets to decide men's and women's matches.

Giustino next plays 12th-seeded Diego Schwartzman.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the second round of the French Open after beating Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Nadal is looking for a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros and a 20th major overall to equal Roger Federer's men's record.

Nadal did not face a break point in the first two sets but trailed 15-40 at the start of the third. He saved one but was broken when he hit wide down the line.

Gerasimov had a medical timeout for several minutes at 2-2. He received treatment on his right foot after an awkward fall. The foot was heavily strapped and his movement appeared limited afterward.

Nadal served for the match and won on his first match point when Gerasimov patted a shot into the net.

The second-seeded Nadal next faces American Mackenzie McDonald.

5:10 p.m.

Serena Williams advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating Kristie Ahn 7-6 (2), 6-0.

