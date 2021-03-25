Latest trade deadline buzz: Knicks have received calls on Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson dunk tight shot

Here's the latest buzz surrounding the Knicks on NBA trade deadline day...

1:08 p.m.

Teams have reached out to the Knicks about trading for Mitchell Robinson, reports SNY's Ian Begley.



Robinson recently returned from a broken hand.



The 22-year-old Robinson is in the third season of his rookie deal and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season.

12:49 p.m.

The Knicks have acquired Philadelphia 76ers SG Terrance Ferguson in a three-way trade that also sends PG Austin Rivers to the Oklahoma City Thunder.



11:34 a.m.

The Orlando Magic are finalizing a trade that will send Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics for two second-round picks, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Knicks had interest in acquiring Fournier, SNY's Ian Begley reported earlier this week.

Per Begley, it was unclear whether the discussions the Knicks had with the Magic reached an advanced stage.

Fournier is set to become a free agent after the season.