Latest on Knicks at FIBA World Cup: RJ Barrett leads Team Canada to win over Lebanon

Apr 7, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Here's the latest updates on current Knicks playing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup...

Aug, 27, 10:00 a.m.

RJ Barrett carried Team Canada to a 128-73 win over Lebanon on Sunday, helping them advance to the second round of the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

After a bit of a quiet performance in the opener, the Knicks' forward put up a game-high 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from behind the arc.

Barrett added a rebound, three assists, and a steal on the day and finished as a +32 as he continued to shine early on in the FIBA Tournament.

Canada will have a chance to win Group H when they take on the other unbeaten team in the group, Latvia, on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 26, 10:45 p.m.

After strong showings in their warmup matches, Jalen Brunson and Team USA opened Group C play with a commanding 99-72 win over New Zealand on Saturday morning.

The Americans got off to a bit of a slow start and found themselves leading by just single digits heading into the break. They took over in the second half, led by leading scorer Paulo Banchero off the bench, and held on for the win.

Brunson had a relatively quiet day, dropping just ten points on 3-of-6 shooting including a corner three early in the third quarter. The point guard also reeled in four rebounds, dished out four assists, and recorded four steals in the opener.

“It was a good first step for us,” Brunson said in a video on Team USA’s Twitter postgame. “Started out a little slow, but we fought. Came back with a little energy and put them away in the second half.”

Josh Hart saw some time off the bench but was also relatively quiet recording just five points. He made his biggest impact doing what he does best, hauling four rebounds and was a team-high +28 in 15 minutes.

The U.S. will be back in action Monday morning at 8:40 a.m. as they take on Greece, who opened with a victory of their own over Jordan.



Aug. 25, 11:15 a.m.

Team Canada took down the No. 3 team in the country, Team France, in dominating fashion 95-65 in their World Cup opening matchup on Friday morning.

After an extremely strong showing in the exhibition matches, RJ Barrett was relatively quiet for the Canadiens in the opener.

He struggled to get his shot to fall, finishing with just five points on 1-of-10 shooting. Barrett did fill the stat sheet in other departments, though, pulling in six rebounds and dishing out five assists.

While France was blown out, Evan Fournier didn’t enjoy himself a nice day on the court. Heading into the halftime break, he kept his team in the game with a game-high 19 points in the first half.

France collapsed in the second-half, though, and he added just two more points to finish with 21 in a game-high 33 minutes of action.

