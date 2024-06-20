Latest on Kieran Tierney after injury substitution with Scotland

Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney will miss Scotland’s next game and could be out for the remainder of the tournament, after suffering an injury against Switzerland.

COLOGNE, GERMANY: Kieran Tierney of Scotland lies injured on a stretcher during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Scotland and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Kieran Tierney made his second start of Euro 2024 on Wednesday, playing against Switzerland, but he was forced off on a stretcher after 61 minutes of the contest.

Chasing back to prevent a chance, Tierney received a push and attempted to stop himself, but his knee hyperextended and he fell to the turf appearing to clutch his hamstring.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke gave an update after the game, confirming Tierney won’t be involved in their final group fixture against Hungary.

“Definitely out,” Clarke said. “It looks pretty bad. We have to assess it but Kieran won’t make the next game.

“He’s a top player for us. Does ever so well. It’s a shame but someone else has got to step in and step up to the mark.”

Tierney has already had two hamstring injuries in 2023/24, so another would be a frustrating setback for him on a personal level.

For Arsenal, it also likely means another summer without resolving the player’s long-term future. Tierney has a contract until 2026, and a serious hamstring setback would slash the chances of a summer transfer.

Just hours before the injury, there had been reports that whilst Tierney and Arsenal wanted to secure a permanent transfer this summer, the left-back’s injury record made it difficult to get the kind of fee the Gunners would want.

That certainly won’t have changed in the wake of his latest setback, but it may also make a loan move more unlikely as well.

All Arsenal can do now is hope for the best when Tierney is assessed.