The Latest: Keuchel pitch count continuing to climb

HOUSTON (AP) -- The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Dallas Keuchel retired the side in order for the second straight inning in the third but his pitch count continued to climb. He needed 57 pitches to get nine outs, throwing just 29 strikes. He went to three-ball counts on five of his first eight batters and six of his first 13.

Evan Gattis drove a low 3-2 fastball to left-center leading off the bottom of the third for Houston's first hit off Clayton Kershaw but was erased when Marwin Gonzalez grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.

Kershaw faced the minimum nine batters through three innings, throwing 27 of 39 pitches for strikes.

---

8:06 p.m.

Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw is off to another impressive start against the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series.

Kershaw has retired all six batters faced, all since Los Angeles scored three runs in the top of the first to give him a 3-0 lead.

It is a rematch of left-handed aces, Kershaw against Dallas Keuchel like in Game 1 last Tuesday.

The Dodgers won the World Series opener 3-1 when Kershaw struck out 11 with no walks while giving up one run on three hits over seven innings. Kershaw did have only one strikeout through the first two innings Sunday night.

Keuchel settled down with a 1-2-3 second, needing only 13 pitches to get out of the inning. That was after throwing 32 pitches with two walks in the Dodgers' three-run first.

---

7:47 p.m.

Logan Forsythe's two-run single and a run-scoring throwing error by first baseman Yuli Gurriel helped the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 first inning lead against Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel.

Keuchel struggled with his control, walking two and throwing just 15 of 32 pitches for strikes in the inning. In losing the opener to Clayton Kershaw last week at Dodger Stadium, Keuchel threw 52 of 84 pitches for strikes and walked one while allowing three runs over 6 2/3 innings.