Latest update on Kayvon Thibodeaux’s knee injury

Kayvon Thibodeaux: “I’m good. … We’re good. Good news.” Would be collective sigh of relief for Giants. pic.twitter.com/1824Ia7FFK — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 22, 2022

When New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during Sunday night’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the reaction from the MetLife Stadium crowd was about what you’d expect.

After fearing the worst, it appears that Thibodeaux’s injury might not be as serious as some could have expected.

Thibodeaux was seen walking through the tunnels of the stadium later Sunday night, telling the media, “I’m good,” per ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Oregon, Thibodeaux went down after trying to avoid a cut block from Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss early in the second quarter Sunday night.

After the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thibodeaux would be undergoing further tests to determine the full extent of the injury (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter):

Giants’ HC Brian Daboll said Kayvon Thibodeaux will undergo further testing on his injured knee Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2022

