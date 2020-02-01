The Latest: Junior titles decided at Australian Open Sofia Kenin of the U.S. reacts after defeating Australia's Ashleigh Barty during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva of Andorra came from a set down to beat Weronika Baszak of Poland 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the junior women's final at Melbourne Park. Harold Mayot beat Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-1 in the all-French boys' final.

The women's final between two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza and 21-year-old American Sofia Kenin was scheduled for the first night match at Rod Laver Arena.

The mixed doubles final was to follow. Britain's Jamie Murray and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands were to play fifth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic and Croatia's Nikola Mektic. Mattek-Sands already has five women's doubles titles and four in mixed, while Murray is going for his eighth doubles title overall.

