Latest on Jets' QB search following Aaron Rodgers injury: Veteran Joe Flacco interested in returning

Sep 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) warms up before the game between the Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

With Aaron Rodgers done for the season with a ruptured left Achilles, the Jets are searching for a veteran signal-caller to add some depth in the QB room. Here is the latest...

Sept. 12, 1:45 p.m.

Veteran quarterback and former Jet Joe Flacco is interested in returning to the team, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Cimini notes that Flacco is "said to be in good shape" and has been "waiting for another shot."

Flacco, 38, spent the last three seasons with the Jets, making nine starts and appearing in 12 total games. He went 1-8 as a starter, throwing for 2,253 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

While Nathaniel Hackett's current offensive system is different than the one Flacco played under previously in New York, the quarterback has plenty of familiarity with Jets GM Joe Douglas, who was a scout with the Ravens when Flacco was selected by Baltimore in the first round in 2008. Douglas personally scouted Flacco and pushed for the Ravens to take him.

Sept. 12, 11:16 a.m.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have begun reaching out to veteran quarterbacks.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the Jets have maintained that Zach Wilson is "our guy," and that the team is looking more for a third-string QB than for a potential starter. Tim Boyle is the only other QB with the team, though he's currently a member of the practice squad.



Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick, took over for Rodgers on Monday night, throwing for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception as the Jets came away with a 22-16 overtime win to start the season.