Latest on Jets' QB search following Aaron Rodgers injury: Matt Ryan not interested in NFL return at the moment

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on the sideline in the second half. The Buccaneers defeat the Jets, 13-6, in a preseason NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in East Rutherford. / © Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Aaron Rodgers done for the season with a ruptured left Achilles, the Jets are searching for a veteran signal-caller to add some depth in the QB room. Here is the latest...

Sept. 25, 11:46 a.m.

After reports that he had interest in joining the Jets, former Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan cleared things up, telling CBS that he's not interested in returning to the NFL "right now."

According to Ryan, his agent was simply doing due diligence by reaching out to the Jets.



"To clear it up, obviously my agent is one of the best at what he does," Ryan said. "Todd France is incredible. He wouldn't be doing his job if he wasn't looking into certain situations. But he and I talked. I got no interest in doing that right now. I'm enjoying what I'm doing."

Ryan is currently working as an analyst for CBS.

He played for the Colts last season after spending the first 13 years of his career with the Falcons.

Sept. 18, 4:05 p.m.

While Zach Wilson's performance on Sunday didn't exactly inspire confidence, it doesn't sound like the Jets will be making any QB changes this week.

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked on Monday if he anticipated the Jets adding someone to their quarterback room before the team's Week 3 matchup with the New England Patriots.

"That’s probably more of a question for Joe [Douglas], but I don’t think so," Saleh said.

Wilson completed 12-of-27 passes with one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas.

Sept. 13, 1:24 p.m.

It seems unlikely that the Jets will add a quarterback before their Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters "it's not Madden" while discussing the team's quarterback search.

The expectation is that New York will add a depth option to be the No. 2 to Zach Wilson. Their current backup is Tim Boyle.

Sept. 12, 1:45 p.m.

Veteran quarterback and former Jet Joe Flacco is interested in returning to the team, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Cimini notes that Flacco is "said to be in good shape" and has been "waiting for another shot."

Flacco, 38, spent the last three seasons with the Jets, making nine starts and appearing in 12 total games. He went 1-8 as a starter, throwing for 2,253 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

While Nathaniel Hackett's current offensive system is different than the one Flacco played under previously in New York, the quarterback has plenty of familiarity with Jets GM Joe Douglas, who was a scout with the Ravens when Flacco was selected by Baltimore in the first round in 2008. Douglas personally scouted Flacco and pushed for the Ravens to take him.

Sept. 12, 11:16 a.m.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have begun reaching out to veteran quarterbacks.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the Jets have maintained that Zach Wilson is "our guy," and that the team is looking more for a third-string QB than for a potential starter. Tim Boyle is the only other QB with the team, though he's currently a member of the practice squad.



Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick, took over for Rodgers on Monday night, throwing for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception as the Jets came away with a 22-16 overtime win to start the season.