Latest on Jets' head coach search: Iowa State's Matt Campbell ends NFL coaching rumors

The Jets parted ways with head coach Adam Gase after going 2-14 this season. Here's the latest on their search for a new head coach...

Jan. 10, 12:49 p.m.

There was some speculation that Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell could get an interview with the Jets. However, he made up his mind with a post on social media Sunday.

Campbell tweeted out his excitement to continue building Iowa State's program, taking his name out of the running before the rumors kept going.

The Jets let the search continue, with interviews for Bills OC Brian Daboll and Colts DC Matt Eberflus happening on Sunday.

Jan. 9, 2:29 p.m.

After interviewing Panthers OC Joe Brady on Saturday, the Jets have a long list of interviews lined up for the coming days.

Per SNY NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus are scheduled to interview on Sunday, while Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn will meet with the team on Monday. After that, the Jets will interview Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and Tians offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the order there currently unknown.

Jan. 9, 1:05 p.m.

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady completed his interview for the Jets’ head coaching position, the team announced on Saturday.

This is Brady’s first season with Panthers, after the 31-year-old spent 2019 as LSU’s passing-game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy that season while the undefeated Tigers went on to win the National Championship.

Previously, Brady started his coaching career as a linebackers coach for William & Mary (2013-14), a graduate assistant for Penn State (2015-16) and an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints (2017-18).



Jan. 8, 10:03 p.m.

According to a report from Claudia Bellofatto of WCJB in Gainesville, Fla., Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen has an interview with the Jets "in the next few days."

Though Mullen hasn't said anything publicly, the AP has reported that he's been telling NFL teams he's ready to make the jump to the pro level.

The Drexel Hill, Pa. native has been the head coach at Florida since 2018. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Mississippi State from 2009-17. Mullen holds an overall head coaching record of 98-54 and is 7-2 in bowl games.

Jan. 8, 4:27 p.m.

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has officially signed his extension to stay at the school through 2025, according to TheMichiganInsider's Sam Webb.



By deciding to stay at Michigan, Harbaugh has turned down any potential opportunities to return to the NFL. He was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, winning the 2011 NFL Coach of the Year and the 2012 NFC Championship, before returning to coach his alma mater in 2015.

Jan. 8, 1:55 p.m.

49ers DC Robert Saleh completed his interview with the Jets on Friday, the team announced.

Saleh joins Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis on the list of completed interviews for the Jets.

The remaining list of interviewees as of now:

Colts DC Matt Eberflus

Titans OC Arthur Smith

Rams DC Brandon Staley

Bills OC Brian Daboll

Saints DBs coach Aaron Glenn

Jan. 8, 11:53 a.m.

49ers DC Robert Saleh is scheduled to interview with the Jets on Friday, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Saleh has been with the 49ers since 2017, and is now also being looked at by the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Diego Chargers for their vacant HC spots.

The Jets are also set to interview Colts DC Matt Eberflus on Sunday.

Jan. 7, 1:54 p.m.

The Jets announced on Thursday afternoon that they completed an interview with former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

Lewis and the Bengals parted ways after the 2018 season. He then was hired as a special advisor to Arizona State University and was their co-defensive coordinator for their 2020 season.

Lewis owns a 131-122-3 record as a head coach, but notably went 0-7 in the playoffs as the Bengals' head coach.

Before his 15-year tenure with the Bengals, Lewis was an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator with Washington in 2002, and spent the previous five years as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator. He also was the Pittsburgh Steelers' linebackers coach from 1992-1995.





Jan. 7, 12:16 p.m.

The Jets plan to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, reports Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Per Pelissero, Saleh is also a candidate for the vacant head coach positions with the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Diego Chargers.

Saleh, 41, has been the 49ers' DC since 2017.

Before joining the Niners, Saleh was a coach with the Jaguars (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks (2011-13), and Houston Texans (2006-10).

Saleh began his coaching career in 2002 in the college ranks, when he was a defensive assistant for Michigan State.

The Jets have also requested permission to interview New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per Rapoport, the interview is expected to happen next week.

Glenn, 48, has been with the Saints since 2016 after beginning his coaching career with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15.

Before going into coaching, Glenn -- a former player who played with the Jets from 1994-2001 and retired after the 2008 season -- worked with the Jets as a personnel scout from 2012-13.

Jan. 6, 1:42 p.m.

The Jets announced they have completed their first interview in their head coaching search -- with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy.

One of the top candidates around the league, Bieniemy has also interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions have also requested an interview with him.

The interview was virtual, and the plan was to have GM Joe Douglas, team president Hymie Elhai and CEO Christopher Johnson in the room for it.

This is only the first of many interviews to come. Colts DC Matt Eberflus, Titans OC Arthur Smith, Bills OC Brian Daboll, and Rams OC Brandon Staley are all on the list of coaches the Jets requested permission to interview. There are also college football coaches, including Urban Meyer, who could be on the list.

Jan. 5, 7:00 p.m.

A day after the Jets requested permission to speak with Patrick Graham about their head coaching vacancy, the Giants made sure that their defensive coordinator isn't going anywhere this offseason.

The Giants signed Graham, who also serves as assistant head coach under Joe Judge, to a contract extension with on Tuesday, and Graham will not be pursuing any head coaching opportunities in 2021.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano notes that this situation is similar to what happened in 2008, when Washington attempted to hire then-Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as their head coach, only to have the Giants sign him to a new deal.

Jan. 5, 4:36 p.m.

Talking about the kind of qualities he's seeking in the Jets' next head coach, GM Joe Douglas said on Tuesday that he's looking for a "great communicator" and "great manager."



Douglas added that the team will cast a "very wide net" and be open to candidates from the professional and collegiate level -- something SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported on Monday.

"I think first and foremost we're looking for a great partner. ... I think we're looking for a person with great character and integrity. I think we're looking for a person that's gonna have outstanding vision of what they want the identity of this team to be moving forward. And what's the detailed plan on how they want to achieve this identity."

Douglas also said the new head coach will have a hand in deciding whether Sam Darnold will be the quarterback going forward.

Jan. 5, 11:31 a.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are "in the process" of scheduling an interview with Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for their vacant head coach job, reports Josina Anderson.



On Monday, the Jets requested permission to interview Bieniemy, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bieniemy had virtual interviews scheduled for Monday with the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals.

Jan 4, 6:06 p.m.

The Jets requested permission to speak with Giants DC Patrick Graham, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

And according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets requested permission to interview Rams DC Brandon Staley as well. The Rams have a playoff matchup this Saturday, so New York can't speak to Staley until after the game.



Jan. 4, 2:04 p.m.

New York has requested to interview Colts DC Matt Eberflus (as have the Tennessee Titans), and Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll, according to Vacchiano.

The Jets are also expected to put in a request to interview Titans OC Arthur Smith, per Vacchiano.



Jan. 3, 9:24 p.m.

As the Jets begin their search for a new head coach, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano says to keep an eye on anyone with ties to the Baltimore Ravens or Philadelphia Eagles. And to watch the college ranks, too.

Per Vacchiano, Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale could end up the No. 1 name on GM Joe Douglas’ list, according to several league insiders.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer are among other possibilities for the Jets, according to Vacchiano.