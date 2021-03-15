Latest Jets free agency buzz: 49ers connections to Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur on the list

Kendrick Bourne runs with football

The Jets and GM Joe Douglas are armed with around $69 million in cap space this offseason, which is why Gang Green is expected to be highly active in landing new players from every tier.

Here's the latest buzz surrounding those free agent targets...



March 15, 11:54 a.m.



While the Jets will be looking in the upper echelon of free agents, second-tier guys will also be on their radar if they miss out on landing the top dogs.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reports WR Kendrick Bourne and CB K'Waun Williams, both familiar with head coach Robert Saleh and OC Mike LaFleur during their time with the San Francisco 49ers, are on the radar.



Bourne had his best year as a pro last year, tallying 667 yards on 49 receptions with two touchdowns. He was a depth option in the passing game, but the Jets can use all the weapons they can get. At 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, Bourne can work on the outside for LaFleur.



Williams was a solid slot corner for the Niners…when he could play. He was in just eight games last season due to injury, but still posted a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 66.2 with a 64.8 coverage grade as well. A Paterson, NJ native, Williams could be swayed to come play at a home stadium less than 20 minutes from his hometown.

March 15, 11:06 a.m.





According to NFL Network's Jeremy Fowler, there is mutual interest between the Jets and WR Breshad Perriman to work out a deal for the veteran to return to New York next season. Fowler added it might not get done, but it's been brought up.

Perriman joined the Jets last year when Robby Anderson chose the Carolina Panthers instead of returning to the Jets. Injuries hampered Perriman a bit, which has been a problem in the past, and he hauled in just 30 catches for 505 yards and three touchdowns.

He's still a vertical threat when he's healthy and only 27 years old. Perriman wouldn't cost much either.

March 15, 9:30 a.m.





When the "legal tampering" period begins on Monday at noon, the Jets are expected to look heavy in the edge rusher department, multiple sources told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

There are a good crop of edge rushers, including Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Bud Dupree and more that the Jets could bring over to New York.

They are also expected to be looking in the offensive line department, something Douglas is determined to fix for whoever quarterbacks the team this season. Guard Joe Thuney makes the list there.