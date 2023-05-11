Latest Jets 2023 regular season schedule buzz: Aaron Rodgers' debut comes on Monday Night Football vs. Bills

Aaron Rodgers looks down at his No. 8 Jets jersey during his introductory news conference. / Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets' 2023 regular season schedule will officially be released on Thursday night, but here's everything we know so far...

May 11, 10:22 a.m.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports, the Jets will host the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 1:00 p.m.



May 11, 9:17 a.m.

The Jets are likely to be playing in prime time often in 2023, and now we know they'll play host for the first Monday night game of the season.

The league announced that the Jets will host Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 1 on September 11th, the first Monday Night Football game of the season.

Additionally, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that the Jets and Giants will face off in Week 8 on Oct. 29.

That now gives the Jets three known games on the schedule, with Gang Green also hosting the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday, the league's first ever game on that day.