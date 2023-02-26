Latest Jakobi Meyers contract projection not good news for Patriots

Jakobi Meyers entering free agency at a time when there aren’t a lot of options is good news for the former undrafted rookie out of NC State. However, it could be bad news for the New England Patriots.

Meyers is likely to be the big-ticket free agent option in 2023 in an increasingly robust receiver market.

Sure, elite players like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill could always reset the market with exorbitant contracts, but as ESPN’s Mike Reiss wisely pointed out on Sunday, players like Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk came away with a four-year, $72 million deal with $37 million in guaranteed money back in 2022. Meyers’ eventual contract this offseason could be comparable.

Reiss wrote:

“How a player’s market develops can often be unpredictable, and it takes only one team to blow it out of the water. But if Meyers ultimately lands a deal consistent with those of his ilk, he’ll be earning in the range of $15 million to $20 million per season.”

ESPN front office insider and former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum’s recent statements regarding Meyers is reflective of Reiss’ breakdown. Tannenbaum claimed the value at the receiver position has “never been higher.”

“The wide receiver market has absolutely exploded. I think he’s going to do well,” said Tannenbaum, via Reiss.

The Patriots might be left with the decision of whether they value Meyers enough to offer up big money to keep him.

There’s no question that he’s been the team’s most productive player at the receiver position and Mac Jones’ favorite target. But if that money could be used to help land a true No. 1 option, while filling in the slot role through free agency or the draft, the Patriots might be better off letting Meyers walk.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire