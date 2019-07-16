The Latest: Baylor seeks next Big 12 step climbing to 7 wins The Big 12 Conference trophy is displayed at the Big 12 Conference media days in Arlington, Texas, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/David Kent)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- The Latest on the second day of Big 12 football media days Tuesday at AT&T Stadium. (all times local):

2 p.m.

Baylor went from a 1-11 record in coach Matt Rhule's first season to 7-6 with a bowl victory in Year 2.

Now the question is can the Bears make a similar jump as Rhule's teams at Temple. The Owls went from 2-10 in his debut season to 6-6 in the second year, and followed that with consecutive 10-win seasons before he got the Baylor job.

Rhule says it won't be easy. He judges his teams on how hard they are working. He says these Bears are ''the hardest, most industrious groups'' he has been around.

---

11:30 a.m.

Matt Campbell has never put much thought into being an NFL coach, even though several pro teams expressed interest in the 39-year-old Iowa State coach in the past year.

Campbell is going into his fourth season at Iowa State. The Cyclones, coming off consecutive 8-5 seasons, were picked third in the preseason Big 12 poll - behind only four-time defending champion Oklahoma and Texas, the two teams who played in the league championship game last season.

Campbell was Toledo's head coach for five seasons before going to Iowa State.

---

10:45 a.m.

So when is flashing ''horns down'' considered a penalty, and should it always draw a flag?

Greg Burks, the Big 12 coordinator official, says it depends on when and where an opposing player flashes the hand signal that is opposite the Texas Longhorns' ''Hook 'em Horns'' gesture.

Burks says officials are likely to let it go if someone scores and then turns to their own fans and ''it's real quick.''

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty comes into play if the gesture if directed at the other crowd or bench - the Longhorns in this case - or it is directed toward another player.

His advice to those wanting to do ''horns down'': do it in the back of their own bench area.

---

9:35 a.m.

The second day of Big 12 football media days will feature two new coaches and the only two quarterbacks who are appearing at the conference's two-day kickoff event.

While new Kansas coach Les Miles is the only Big 12 head coach with a national championship at college football's highest level, new Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is coming off his fourth FCS championship in his five seasons as North Dakota State's head coach. Klieman was also part of three other titles as defensive coordinator for the Bison.

Neal Brown took over at West Virginia after three consecutive 10-win seasons with bowl wins at Troy. He was Texas Tech's offensive coordinator from 2010-12.

The quarterbacks talking Tuesday are Texas junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year, and Kansas State junior Skylar Thompson.

---

