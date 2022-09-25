Latest injury updates for Bucs vs. Packers

#Bucs WRs Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) & RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) are all listed as questionable and all expected to play today, source said. There is less optimism for WR Julio Jones (knee), who will test his injury in pregame to see if he can go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers will both be missing key players for Sunday’s game, but there are a few more names that might be in the lineup despite being listed as questionable.

Bucs wide receivers Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman, as well as running back Leonard Fournette, are all expected to play Sunday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Wide receiver Julio Jones is still expected to be a game-time decision, and will test out his injured knee in warmups before making a final decision, Rapoport says.

For the Packers, who are already without Sammy Watkins, it looks like they’ll also be without another wide receiver in rookie second-round pick Christian Watson, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Packers’ WR Randall Cobb, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is likely to play vs. the Buccaneers; however rookie WR Christian Watson, listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

That’s a bummer for Watson, who played at Plant High School in Tampa, and will likely have plenty of friends and family in attendance for Sunday’s game.

