Latest injury updates for Bucs vs. Packers

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers will both be missing key players for Sunday’s game, but there are a few more names that might be in the lineup despite being listed as questionable.

Bucs wide receivers Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman, as well as running back Leonard Fournette, are all expected to play Sunday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Wide receiver Julio Jones is still expected to be a game-time decision, and will test out his injured knee in warmups before making a final decision, Rapoport says.

For the Packers, who are already without Sammy Watkins, it looks like they’ll also be without another wide receiver in rookie second-round pick Christian Watson, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

That’s a bummer for Watson, who played at Plant High School in Tampa, and will likely have plenty of friends and family in attendance for Sunday’s game.

