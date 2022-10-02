Latest update on injury to Titans rookie WR Treylon Burks

Treylon Burks left the #Titans locker room in crutches with a boot on his foot. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 2, 2022

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was carted off with an injury during Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Burks appeared to suffer a foot or ankle injury, and was later seen in the locker room after the game with crutches and a boot, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

A first-round pick out of Arkansas, Burks has flashed some impressive potential as the replacement for AJ Brown. Hopefully, his injury isn’t too serious, and won’t force him to miss extended time.

