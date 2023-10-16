Latest injury update on Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) 'The Insiders'
The latest injury update on Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle).
Ryan Tannehill was carted to the locker with an apparent leg injury during the Titans and Ravens game. Malik Willis played QB to end the game.
The Titans' defense stopped the Ravens from scoring touchdowns five times, but they couldn't stop Justin Tucker's golden foot.
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Brock Bowers, one of the best players in college football, has been the top target for Georgia QB Carson Beck this season.
We have six teams on bye and various new injuries to panic about, so we're definitely gonna need to work the waiver wire. Andy Behrens is here to help.
Damien Harris is reportedly 'going to be fine' after being taken off the field in an ambulance Sunday night.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
As the Eagles flocked back into the visiting locker room at MetLife Stadium, Sirianni didn’t address his players. He instead allowed his players to speak to their teammates.
Trevor Lawrence twisted his knee as he was tackled in the final minutes of his team's win over the Colts on Sunday.
An injury scare prompted more criticism of the field conditions at MetLife Stadium — this time from a Jets player.
It was a fitting ending to another bad day for the Patriots.
Officials didn't have a great day Sunday in Cleveland.
The Bills had another player sustain a scary injury.
Sunday in Week 6 brought with it another series of injuries and unexpected performances. Check out a few players who could help boost lineups in Week 7.
David Montgomery landed awkwardly after a 19-yard reception in the first half on Sunday in Florida.
The Bills were in a much closer game than expected on Sunday.