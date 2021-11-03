Latest injury update on Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey before Patriots vs. Panthers

Breaking News:

Nick Goss
·2 min read
Will Darnold, McCaffrey play vs. Patriots? Panthers coach gives new update originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Carolina Panthers could be without two of their most important offensive players when they host the New England Patriots for a Week 9 game Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that quarterback Sam Darnold was "extremely limited" in Wednesday's practice. The Panthers listed Darnold as a limited participant on the official practice report due to concussion/right shoulder.

Darnold suffered a concussion on a huge hit in last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. He was forced to exit the game in the second half. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker finished the game and will start against the Patriots if Darnold can't play.

Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey was "pretty limited" in practice Wednesday, per Rhule. McCaffrey has missed the last five games because of a hamstring injury. His last appearance came in Week 3 versus the Houston Texans.

Here are the official Wednesday injury reports for the Patriots and Panthers. 

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • CB J.C. Jackson, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

  • DT Christian Barmore, Foot

  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

  • DL Carl Davis, Hand

  • S Cody Davis, Hand

  • S Kyle Dugger, Neck

  • K Nick Folk, Left Knee

  • LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

  • G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

  • TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

  • LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

  • LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

  • No players listed

CAROLINA PANTHERS (4-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • No players listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

  • QB Sam Darnold, Concussion/Right Shoulder

  • CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Toe

FULL AVAILABILITY

  • LB Jermaine Carter Jr., Ankle

  • T Cameron Erving, Knee

  • CB Stephon Gilmore, Quad

  • CB CJ Henderson, Shoulder

  • C Matt Paradis, Knee

  • WR Terrace Marshall Jr., Concussion

  • LB Shaq Thompson, Foot

