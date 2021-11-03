Latest injury update on Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey before Patriots vs. Panthers
Will Darnold, McCaffrey play vs. Patriots? Panthers coach gives new update originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Carolina Panthers could be without two of their most important offensive players when they host the New England Patriots for a Week 9 game Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that quarterback Sam Darnold was "extremely limited" in Wednesday's practice. The Panthers listed Darnold as a limited participant on the official practice report due to concussion/right shoulder.
Darnold suffered a concussion on a huge hit in last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. He was forced to exit the game in the second half. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker finished the game and will start against the Patriots if Darnold can't play.
Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey was "pretty limited" in practice Wednesday, per Rhule. McCaffrey has missed the last five games because of a hamstring injury. His last appearance came in Week 3 versus the Houston Texans.
Here are the official Wednesday injury reports for the Patriots and Panthers.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB J.C. Jackson, Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Christian Barmore, Foot
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
DL Carl Davis, Hand
S Cody Davis, Hand
S Kyle Dugger, Neck
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
No players listed
CAROLINA PANTHERS (4-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No players listed
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
QB Sam Darnold, Concussion/Right Shoulder
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Toe
FULL AVAILABILITY
LB Jermaine Carter Jr., Ankle
T Cameron Erving, Knee
CB Stephon Gilmore, Quad
CB CJ Henderson, Shoulder
C Matt Paradis, Knee
WR Terrace Marshall Jr., Concussion
LB Shaq Thompson, Foot