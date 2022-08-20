Latest injury update on Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyquan Thornton
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The New England Patriots will be without one of their top rookies for the foreseeable future.

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury, and will be out indefinitely, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A second-round pick out of Baylor, the speedy Thornton had already flashed big-play potential during training camp and preseason action, but it looks like Pats fans will have to wait a while to see him make an impact in the regular season.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into preseason

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

Recommended Stories