Latest injury update on Deontae Lawson, Jaylen Key before Alabama football vs. Kentucky

Alabama football starting defenders Deontae Lawson and Jaylen Key haven't been able to practice yet this week after sustaining injuries vs. LSU, Nick Saban said Wednesday night.

"It's still kind of day to day," Saban said. "If guys can't practice on Thursday, it's tough for them to (play) in the game."

Key, a safety, sustained a quad injury in the first half while breaking up a pass while Lawson, a middle linebacker, exited in the second half with an ankle injury. He was seen in a medical boot leaving the field in sweatpants and a sweatshirt postgame.

Key spent the entire second half on the sideline with sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

Saban deemed both players as questionable heading into the week Monday.

No. 8 Alabama (8-1, 6-0 SEC) will face Kentucky (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday (11 a.m, ESPN) at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Key has started in nine games this season for Alabama after transferring from UAB. He's third on the team with 46 total tackles. Key has tallied one interception this season.

Lawson, meanwhile, is second with 52 total tackles. He also has 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

If Lawson can't play, it's likely Alabama puts Jihaad Campbell and Trezmen Marshall at inside linebacker. In the secondary, Alabama has a few options. Alabama could put Kristian Story at safety and keep the rest of the lineup intact. Or, the Crimson Tide could have Malachi Moore play safety, move Terrion Arnold to Star and then put Trey Amos in Arnold's cornerback spot.

