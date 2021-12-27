Latest injury update on Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Kansas City Chiefs got some positive news on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s injury on Monday.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a collarbone injury during the Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was ruled questionable to return to that game before he was ultimately ruled out. Andy Reid didn’t have any official updates from the team after the game or on Monday morning, but the good news came rolling in shortly after.

After X-Rays came back negative for breaks following the game, MRIs revealed no structural damage to Edwards-Helaire’s collarbone and shoulder area according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. While there is some swelling, the injury is not expected to be season-ending per Rapoport.

Some good news following tests: There is swelling, but no structural damage and the injury is not season-ending, source said. Clyde Edwards-Helaire should return shortly. https://t.co/drc1S8QNvI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that Edwards-Helaire is currently considered week-to-week with his injury. There’s even a chance he could suit up against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is now considered week-to-week with a bruised shoulder, per a league source. It will be challenging for Edwards-Helaire to play Sunday vs. Cincinnati but the fact that it is on the table is a win for CEH and the Chiefs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2021

Edwards-Helaire already missed several weeks this season and was placed on injured reserve with an MCL sprain, so the mild nature of this injury is encouraging. If the team had to place him on injured reserve again his season would be over. That doesn’t seem like it’ll be the case with this injury. It’s possible that he misses the next two weeks, assuming the Chiefs clinch the No. 1 seed in Week 17, before making his return for the playoffs.

In 10 games so far this season, Edwards-Helaire has 119 carries for 517 yards and four touchdowns. He has also added 19 catches for 129 yards and two scores. Despite the solid production, the team should be able to bide their time using Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore if Edwards-Helaire misses any stretch of time.

