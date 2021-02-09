Latest injury update on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ turf toe

Ahead of Super Bowl LV, it was reported that Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was expected to have offseason surgery to repair his turf toe injury. Following the game, Mahomes refused to blame any part of the Chiefs’ poor performance on his injury.

“Yeah, I can’t say the toe was a problem when I played last week or two weeks ago and I played well on it,” Mahomes said. “It’s something you battle through. You’re playing football you have to battle through injuries. We’ll look at it tomorrow and we’ll make a final decision on if we’re going to have to have surgery on it or not.”

Well, he certainly battled through the injury and now the final decision has been made. According to a new report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mahomes plans to have surgery tomorrow to repair his turf toe injury.

Source: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot, also known as turf toe. The rehab will be several months, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. Noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2021

According to the report, Mahomes will have surgery to repair turf toe by NFL’s renowned foot specialist, Dr. Robert Anderson. He was the surgeon who handled both Chad Henne’s ankle fracture last year and Taco Charlton’s ankle injury earlier this year.

The rehab from the injury is expected to take several months per Rapoport, but this isn’t something that should linger beyond this offseason. The injury will likely keep him sidelined throughout, but he’s expected to be ready to get back out on the field with his teammates to start the 2021 season. With a little luck, Mahomes could be good to go by training camp, whatever that happens to look like this year.