Latest injury update on Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a few injuries during their Week 17 contest against the Denver Broncos.

Andy Reid spoke to reporters after the game, providing updates on LG Joe Thuney and WR Skyy Moore, but he didn’t give an update on CB L’Jarius Sneed. The third-year cornerback left the field following an interception return and was deemed questionable to return with a hip injury. He would eventually return to the field and finish the game late in the fourth quarter.

On Monday, we now have a bit more news about what Sneed is dealing with. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Sneed suffered a hip pointer that is believed to be a minor injury. He’s considered day-to-day by the team.

#Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed, who left Sunday's game because of a hip injury, suffered a hip pointer that is considered minor, source said. He's day-to-day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2023

Sneed’s ability to come back in and finish the game is a good sign in terms of the severity of the injury. If there was a chance that it was more significant, he wouldn’t have been permitted to return to the game.

Expect the team to be cautious with Sneed during the course of the practice week. It is a bit of a short week with the team playing on the road on Saturday afternoon, so it’ll be worth monitoring when the practice begins on Tuesday and throughout the week. With a player like Raiders WR Davante Adams on deck, it’d be a bad week for the Chiefs to be without their top cornerback.

