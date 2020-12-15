The Latest: Indiana-Purdue football game canceled again Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 27-11. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

---

The Indiana-Purdue rivalry game has been canceled again.

Both schools had to pull out of last week's regularly scheduled battle for the Old Oaken Bucket because of COVID-19 issues. The game was rescheduled as one of the Big Ten's championship weekend bonus games, but the seventh-ranked Hoosiers and Boilermakers jointly announced that neither team will be able to play Friday.

It will be the first time in-state rivals have not met in a football season since the Spanish flu pandemic forced cancellations in 1918 and '19.

---

