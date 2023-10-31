Latest honor for Crest football's Javarius Green places him among nation's best

Days after helping his team put a bow on an undefeated regular season and Big South 3A title, Crest standout Javarius Green received more good news.

The UNC football recruit was recognized among the nation’s best, Green announcing his selection to the U.S. Army Bowl. The East-West matchup will be played Dec. 18 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Billed as the “Biggest Week in Football,” 80 players from all corners of the U.S. are selected for the game.

A four-year starter, Green has 141 receptions for 2,694 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also has three rushing touchdowns, three punt returns for TDs and three kickoff returns for TDs.

Green is the fourth Crest standout to be selected to the U.S. Army Bowl. The elite company he joins includes:

Brandon Spikes; standout linebacker who went on to win two national title at Florida and played six years in the NFL.

Jonathan Bullard; a standout defensive lineman, he played at Florida from 2012-15. In his eighth NFL season, Bullard is currently with the Minnesota Vikings.

Justin Foster; helped Clemson win the 2018 CFP national championship, along with a trip to the 2020 CFP National Championship Game. From 2017-2021, Foster finished with 64 career tackles and seven sacks.

Green has caught 42 passes this fall for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Crest offense currently averages 478.6 yards and 49.7 points per game.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Javarius Green: Crest football standout named to U.S. Army Bowl