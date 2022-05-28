Latest Heisman Trophy odds feature DJ Uiagalelei
- DJ UiagaleleiAmerican football player (born 2001)
The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding football player in the country, with the Clemson football program still looking for its first winner.
In recent years, Tigers fans have seen college football greats such as Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence finish second in years where it felt as if both were deserving of hoisting the illustrious award. The fact that neither of the national championship-winning quarterbacks won the award feels like a mistake.
With the past behind us, it looks like the next Clemson player who should have a shot at winning the award is current starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
Yes, there are a lot of questions and concerns about Uiagalelei’s game and whether he will maintain the starting position throughout the next college football season. However, Vegas still sees a path for the young quarterback to turn things around.
According to Tipico Sportsbooks’ latest odds, the Clemson quarterback is tied with five other players with the 5th best odds to win the Heisman. Here is a list of the players with the best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy.
CJ Stroud- QB, Ohio State
Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7)Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +230
Bryce Young- QB, Alabama
Dec 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; 2021 Heisman winner Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (left) poses for pictures with head coach Nick Saban Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +350
Caleb Williams- QB, USC
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +750
Bijan Robinson- RB, Texas
April 23, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Texas running back Bijan Robinson talks to Matthew McConaughey Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK
Odds: +2000
DJ Uiagalelei- QB, Clemson
Sep 25, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +3000
Dillon Gabriel- QB, Oklahoma
Apr 23, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +3000
TreVeyon Henderson- RB, Ohio State
Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY
Odds: +3000
Jaxon Smith-Njigba- WR, Ohio State
© Joshua A. Bickel/Col | 2022 Jan 1 Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Odds: +3000
Tyler Van Dyle- QB, Miami
Nov 27, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +3000
Jaxson Dart- QB, Ole Miss
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Odds: +3000
Spencer Rattler- QB, South Carolina
Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +4000
Kedon Slovis- QB, Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)
Odds: +4000
Will Anderson- LB, Alabama
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +4000
Anthony Richardson- QB, Florida
Nov 27, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +4000
Jahmyr Gibbs- RB, Alabama
Apr 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Crimson running back Jahmyr Gibbs (13) Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +4000
Quinn Ewers- QB, Texas
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Odds: +4000