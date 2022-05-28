Latest Heisman Trophy odds feature DJ Uiagalelei

The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding football player in the country, with the Clemson football program still looking for its first winner.

In recent years, Tigers fans have seen college football greats such as Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence finish second in years where it felt as if both were deserving of hoisting the illustrious award. The fact that neither of the national championship-winning quarterbacks won the award feels like a mistake.

With the past behind us, it looks like the next Clemson player who should have a shot at winning the award is current starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Yes, there are a lot of questions and concerns about Uiagalelei’s game and whether he will maintain the starting position throughout the next college football season. However, Vegas still sees a path for the young quarterback to turn things around.

According to Tipico Sportsbooks’ latest odds, the Clemson quarterback is tied with five other players with the 5th best odds to win the Heisman. Here is a list of the players with the best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy.

CJ Stroud- QB, Ohio State

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7)Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +230

Bryce Young- QB, Alabama

Dec 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; 2021 Heisman winner Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (left) poses for pictures with head coach Nick Saban Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +350

Caleb Williams- QB, USC

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +750

Bijan Robinson- RB, Texas

April 23, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Texas running back Bijan Robinson talks to Matthew McConaughey Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

Odds: +2000

DJ Uiagalelei- QB, Clemson

Sep 25, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +3000

Dillon Gabriel- QB, Oklahoma

Apr 23, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +3000

TreVeyon Henderson- RB, Ohio State

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

Odds: +3000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba- WR, Ohio State

© Joshua A. Bickel/Col | 2022 Jan 1 Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Odds: +3000

Tyler Van Dyle- QB, Miami

Nov 27, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +3000

Jaxson Dart- QB, Ole Miss

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Odds: +3000

Spencer Rattler- QB, South Carolina

Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +4000

Kedon Slovis- QB, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)

Odds: +4000

Will Anderson- LB, Alabama

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +4000

Anthony Richardson- QB, Florida

Nov 27, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +4000

Jahmyr Gibbs- RB, Alabama

Apr 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Crimson running back Jahmyr Gibbs (13) Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +4000

Quinn Ewers- QB, Texas

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Odds: +4000