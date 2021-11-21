Latest head coaching search buzz for the LSU Tigers

Another week and another team gets added to the coaching carousel as the Florida Gators have fired Dan Mullen. He had come under fire due to the fact that the team keeps on losing, on top of his comments about not focusing on recruiting until after the season. Top prospects flipping to their biggest rivals in Georgia. The final straw came on Saturday when they lost to Missouri. Rough times down in the Swamp.

It is certainly possible that this job opening could impact the LSU Tigers decision, but Scott Woodward is further down the road than that of Florida. How it might impact LSU remains to be seen. On the subject of the Tigers hunt, ESPN published an insider story on the entire landscape. Our focus in on the Bayou.

“Once Scott finally gives up on Jimbo, he doesn’t have many obvious choices. Do you look at Matt Campbell? Can you hire Lane [Kiffin from Ole Miss]? Billy Napier is probably your basement.” – Per an industry source via ESPN (subscription required)

The ceiling has been reached for the Iowa State Cyclones or so it seems. Could that mean that Matt Campbell might be looking to leave? He would get talent at the level he hasn’t been able to deploy, having to convince players to come to the midwest. Not sure he would be the big fish that many believe that Woodward is coveting.

We have spoken at length about the possibility of Lane Kiffin, my gut says that it will either be Ole Miss, Miami, or Florida that ultimately lands him. Napier doesn’t feel like a big enough name, although I think he would do a fantastic job.

On the topic of Lane Kiffin, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN discussed why he would be intriguing to the Bayou.

Kiffin continues to impress at Ole Miss, which outclassed Fisher’s Texas A&M team in Week 11. Kiffin has delivered the quarterback development, recruiting buzz and on-field development that Ole Miss wanted. The defense is making strides, too. – Rittenberg

Other names to consider would be Dave Aranda, who just keeps winning and is one game away from a conference title appearance. He very well should still be in play.