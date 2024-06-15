Latest Hall of Fame class honors another crop of Illini stars

Jun. 15—The Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame will have 143 total members when the latest class is inducted in October. Staff writer Scott Richey spotlights the eight former Illini stars who will be celebrated this fall:

Darrick Brownlow

Football, 1987-90Hall of Fame résumé:

* Brownlow qualifies as one of the best linebackers in program history. No small feat considering the others who played the position in Champaign. Brownlow was a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection, led the conference in tackles as a sophomore and still ranks third in program history with 483 career tackles. Brownlow capped his time at Illinois as Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Second Team All-American and a Butkus Award finalist in 1990.

Post-Illini career:

* The Dallas Cowboys selected Brownlow in the fifth round of the 1991 NFL Draft and he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in his debut season. The Indianapolis native played six seasons in the league with the Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins.

Laura DeBruler Santos

Volleyball, 2007-10Hall of Fame résumé:

* DeBruler Santos was a two-time All-American for Illinois and earned First Team honors in 2009. She was also a unanimous First-Team All-Big Ten pick in 2008 and 2009 and was on the path to more honors in 2010 before an ACL injury ended her senior season and Illini career. She stills ranks second in program history with 1,833 kills and 12th with 1,117 digs.

Post-Illini career:

* DeBruler Santos played professionally in Switzerland following her graduation from Illinois before jumping into a coaching career that included stops as an assistant coach at Bowling Green and Oregon State. She is now assistant director of recruitment and student success at Ohio University.

Jannelle Flaws

Soccer, 2012-15Hall of Fame résumé:

* Flaws' name is littered across the Illinois record book. She left Champaign with the program record for career goals (54) and points scored (122) and still holds them. She's also the Illini record holder for single-season goals (23) and points scored (48) and career hat tricks (four). Flaws was named Big Ten Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014 and earned All-American honors both seasons. She was also the top goal scorer in the country in 2013.

Post-Illini career:

* The Chicago Red Stars selected Flaws No. 33 overall in the 2015 NWSL Draft before she went on to play professionally in Germany. She also earned a call-up to the U.S. National Team in 2015.

Robert Holcombe

Football, 1994-97Hall of Fame résumé:

* Holcombe is still Illinois' all-time leading rusher three decades after his Illini career started. The physical back rushed for 4,105 yards in his career on a program-record 943 attempts and also holds the record for most 100-yard rushing performances with 16. Holcombe, a Second-Team All-Big Ten pick in 1996, was the first Illinois player to top 300 rushing yards in a game, and he still ranks third in program history with 25 career rushing touchdowns.

Post-Illini career:

* Holcombe was selected in the second round of the 1998 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams and helped them win a Super Bowl a year later. A switch to fullback in the NFL helped Holcombe have a seven-year professional career split between St. Louis and the Tennessee Titans.

Herman "Pete" Velasco

Fencing, 1954-56Hall of Fame résumé: Velasco is considered the best foil fencer in Illinois history and finished his Illini career with a dual meet record of 184-16. He won three consecutive Big Ten championships and made back-to-back national championship appearances as a junior and senior winning the 1955 NCAA foil title. Velasco teamed with Art Schankin (sabre) and Larry Kaufman (epee) to lead the Illini to a national team title in 1956.

Post-Illini career:

* A 1956 ROTC graduate at Illinois, Velasco entered the U.S. Army after his time in Champaign. He served 30 years in active duty and active reserve before retiring in 1987 as a full colonel. He didn't stop fencing, though, as he was a member of the 1956 and 1960 U.S. Olympic teams and was also named to the 1957 U.S. World Championship team.

Nick Weatherspoon

Basketball, 1971-73Hall of Fame résumé:

* Weatherspoon left Illinois as the program's all-time leading scorer with 1,481 career points, which now ranks him 16th. The 6-foot-7 forward, who was a First Team All-Big Ten and an All-American in 1973, still owns the Illini record for career scoring average (20.9 points per game) and career rebounding average (11.3 rebounds per game) after averaging a double-double during his junior and senior seasons.

Post-Illini career:

* Weatherspoon was selected in the first round of the 1973 NBA draft by the Capital Bullets and played eight seasons in the league. Half of his career was spent in Washington, D.C., and he also had stops with the Seattle Supersonics, Chicago Bulls and San Diego Clippers. The Canton, Ohio, native died in 2008 at the age of 58.

Frank Williams

Basketball, 2000-02Hall of Fame résumé:

* Williams followed the "Peoria Pipeline" to Illinois after a stellar high school career at Peoria Manual and quickly became one of the Big Ten's best guards. He was a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten pick in 2001 and 2002 — leading the Illini to Big Ten titles both seasons — and was also the Big Ten Player of the Year and an All-American in 2001. Williams ranks 20th in program history in scoring with 1,440 points and is 10th with 432 career assists.

Post-Illini career:

* The Denver Nuggets selected Williams with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2002 NBA draft before a draft-night trade sent him to New York. Williams played two seasons with the Knicks and part of a third with the Chicago Bulls.

Gary Winckler

Women's track and field, 1985-2008Hall of Fame résumé:

* The lone coach among this year's inductees, Winckler spent 23 successful seasons at Illinois that saw the Illini women's track and field team win 11 Big Ten titles. Winckler also coached athletes to 266 Big Ten individual titles, and he had 51 athletes combine to earn 188 All-American honors. Winckler was named Big Ten Coach of the Year 11 times and national coach of the year three times. His 1995 and 1996 Illini both finished fourth at the NCAA outdoor championships.

Post-Illini career: Winckler retired from coaching following the 2008 season at Illinois, and he was inducted into the USTFCCCA Hall of Fame in 2009. His coaching career also included a stint at Florida State that saw the Seminoles win a pair of national championships in the mid-1980s. Considered a premier hurdles coach, Winckler coached 13 different athletes in the Olympics in his career.