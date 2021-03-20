The Latest: Michigan's Livers dons #NotNCAAProperty shirt

  • Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) is treated after being injured in the second half of a first round game against Virginia Tech in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    1/5

    The Latest: Michigan's Livers dons #NotNCAAProperty shirt

    Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) is treated after being injured in the second half of a first round game against Virginia Tech in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton shouts during the first half of a first-round game against UNC-Greensboro in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    2/5

    The Latest: Michigan's Livers dons #NotNCAAProperty shirt

    Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton shouts during the first half of a first-round game against UNC-Greensboro in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Colorado forward Jabari Walker (12) celebrates a three-point basket against Georgetown in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    3/5

    The Latest: Michigan's Livers dons #NotNCAAProperty shirt

    Colorado forward Jabari Walker (12) celebrates a three-point basket against Georgetown in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) shoots over Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    4/5

    The Latest: Michigan's Livers dons #NotNCAAProperty shirt

    Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) shoots over Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Colorado forward Dallas Walton (13) draws the charge from Georgetown guard Donald Carey (13) in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    5/5

    The Latest: Michigan's Livers dons #NotNCAAProperty shirt

    Colorado forward Dallas Walton (13) draws the charge from Georgetown guard Donald Carey (13) in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) is treated after being injured in the second half of a first round game against Virginia Tech in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton shouts during the first half of a first-round game against UNC-Greensboro in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Colorado forward Jabari Walker (12) celebrates a three-point basket against Georgetown in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) shoots over Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Colorado forward Dallas Walton (13) draws the charge from Georgetown guard Donald Carey (13) in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Latest on the first round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

---

4:10 p.m.

Michigan standout Isaiah Livers wore a shirt with (hash)NotNCAAProperty written on it at the top-seeded Wolverines' NCAA Tournament opener against Texas Southern.

The hashtag is part of a social media effort to raise awareness about inequities in college sports.

Livers, who is out with a foot injury, is one of a few prominent Big Ten players leading the movement. Players have pushed for the NCAA to change rules banning college athletes from earning money for things like endorsements, sponsorship deals and personal appearances.

The National College Players Association released a statement Wednesday detailing the players' goals, which included meetings with NCAA President Mark Emmert and the opportunity to meet with lawmakers who are working on passing laws that could set parameters for the association's rules on name image or likeness.

---

3:40 p.m.

Colorado forward Jabari Walker had his mind set at ease by some sage advice from a longtime NBA player who just so happened to be his father.

Samaki Walker told his son to simply go have some fun.

This would definitely count as fun: Jabari Walker went 5 for 5 from 3-point range and finished with 24 points as the fifth-seeded Buffaloes rolled past Georgetown 96-73.

''He called me and said, `I'm not going to fill your ear with nothing. Just tell you to play your game and play stress-free,''' Walker recounted. ''That's what I went out there and did.''

Samaki Walker played at Louisville before embarking on a 10-year NBA career that included a championship with the 2002 Los Angeles Lakers.

More advice from dad: ''He just told me that it was a big platform, and not to come out here with any pressure. Just do what I'm supposed to do, play the game I play. Nothing special. Do the little things like I always do and eventually everything will work itself out.''

---

3:10 p.m.

Florida State advanced with a 64-54 win over UNC Greensboro despite being only the eighth team since 2009 to not make a 3-pointer in an NCAA Tournament game.

The Seminoles missed all nine attempts from beyond the arc. Prior to Saturday, the last team not to make a 3-pointer was Kentucky in its first-round win over Davidson in 2018.

Teams are 5-3 since 2009 in NCAA games when they don't make a 3-pointer. Kansas has done it twice and won both games.

The last time Florida State didn't hit from the perimeter in any game was a 2018 loss at North Carolina State.

---

3:00 p.m.

Florida guard Tyree Appleby ''seems fine, seems normal'' after suffering a head laceration in the opening round, but coach Mike White said he will be a game-time decision against 15th-seeded Oral Roberts on Sunday in the South Region.

Appleby took an inadvertent elbow early in the second half while playing defense against Virginia Tech and ended up bleeding all over the court. He wobbled to the locker room and returned to the bench area in overtime to see the No. 7 seed Gators pull out a 75-70 victory at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The 6-foot-1 junior finished with six points and five rebounds in 22 minutes.

White said Saturday that Appleby had a ''happy smile on his face'' and a bandage over his forehead.

White offered less information about suspended forward Omar Payne, who sat out the NCAA opener because of an ''in-house situation.''

Payne was ejected from the SEC Tournament quarterfinals early in the second half for a flagrant-2 foul against Tennessee's John Fulkerson. Fulkerson suffered a concussion and facial fracture and did not play in Tennessee's opening-round loss to Oregon State.

White declined to say if Payne's suspension was related to elbowing Fulkerson.

---

2:40 p.m.

NCAA spokesman David Worlock says in a tweet that Colorado's Jabari Walker is the 16th player in NCAA Tournament history to shoot 100% from 3-point range in a game while making at least five attempts. Walker was 5 of 5 from long range in a 23-point, first-round win over Georgetown.

UNC Wilmington's John Goldsberry holds the record for most 3-point attempts without a miss in an NCAA Tournament game. He made all eight tries in a 75-73 loss to Maryland on March 21, 2003.

---

2:25 p.m.

Georgetown's late-season surge is over. Fifth-seeded Colorado took command with 11 3-pointers in the first half and cruised to a 96-73 win over the Hoyas in the East Region.

Freshman Jabari Walker had a career-high 24 points to lead Colorado, which went 16 for 25 from long range - that's 64% - was 34 of 56 from the floor. Colorado also had 27 assists. D'Shawn Schwartz had 18 points and made four of his five 3s in the first half to put Colorado into cruise control.

Coached by former star Patrick Ewing, Georgetown made March Madness with a four-wins-in-four-days streak through the Big East Tournament but was no match for the Buffaloes.

---

12:45 p.m.

The second full day of the NCAA Tournament is underway. Georgetown started it by kneeling during the national anthem.

The Hoyas locked arms and took a knee during ''The Star-Spangled Banner'' ahead of their opening game against Colorado.

Coached by former star Patrick Ewing, Georgetown is a 12 seed after making March Madness with a four-wins-in-four-days streak through the Big East Tournament.

No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan will also be in action Saturday.

Friday's action featured three big upsets - pulled off by No. 12 Oregon State, No. 13 North Texas and No. 15 Oral Roberts. Two of the upset victims - Ohio State and Purdue - were from the Big Ten.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket

Recommended Stories

  • NCAA sets arena limits for March Madness at 22% capacity

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The NCAA released capacity figures for the six March Madness venues Thursday. Games at Indiana University will be limited to 500 attendees, or 3% of capacity. Farmers Coliseum will hold 1,200 fans (18%), Hinkle Fieldhouse will hold 1,250 (14%) and Bankers Life Fieldhouse will hold between 2,500 and 3,800 (13-19%) depending on the time of the games and postgame cleanup.

  • Sister Jean is heading back to March Madness, and trolling Kentucky on the way

    "I filled out my bracket," Sister Jean said after confirming her trip to the NCAA tournament. "I don't see Kentucky any place."

  • Stephen Thompson shoots down idea Leon Edwards deserves a UFC title shot

    No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson recently gave his thoughts on the no decision in the UFC Vegas 21 main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The no contest ruling resulted from a brutal eye poke from Edwards to Muhammad in the second round of the fight that rendered him unable to continue. Before the eye poke that ended the fight, Thompson acknowledged Edwards looked good during the bout despite having not fought in nearly two years. “He looked really crisp, he looked really sharp. He looked fast,” Thompson said on his new podcast “What’s Up Everybody?!” “I think that’s the best shape I’ve seen Edwards in.” When something like this occurs in MMA, whether it be a controversial decision or an accidental foul that leads to a no contest, a rematch takes place almost every time. That is why many fans, pundits, and fighters scratched their heads after seeing Edwards call for a title shot after a no contest against the no. 13 ranked fighter in the welterweight division. Thompson was one of those people. “With the eye poke, there’s only one thing to do and that’s to run it back,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is saying he deserves the title next. But you can’t get the title after being gone for two years and then having a no contest with a poke to the eye. Come on.” Stephen Thompson says he deserves title shot more than Leon Edwards Thompson also pointed to the UFC working out automatic rematches for other fights that had similar endings, as previously mentioned. “I mean, that’s what they’re doing with Aljo and Yan,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is like ‘Nah man, I wanna fight for the title,’ but come on dude. You haven’t fought. I deserve the title [shot] more than you do at this point.” Despite how Edwards or Thompson might feel about who is next in line, neither of them will be fighting for the title anytime soon. UFC president Dana White announced on Monday that UFC 261 would have a full-capacity crowd, headlined by champion Kamaru Usman facing Jorge Masvidal in a rematch for the welterweight strap. We know who’s next for the belt, but perhaps a matchup between Thompson and Edwards could be next for the pair of talented top five welterweights. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad | UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo has fun with Bucks OT celebration, orders Philly cheesesteak during interview

    Don't forget the celebratory cheesesteak.

  • Candace Parker knocks down every shot in TNT shootout, swats away Shaq's WNBA idea

    A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And

  • Kevin Holland sees Derek Brunson as UFC's middleweight 'gatekeeper'

    Brunson will provide a welcome to the Top 10 to the 10th-ranked Holland.

  • Why Ben Simmons is the most polarizing player in the NBA

    Simmons’ talent is so undeniably great, can anything but shooting stop him?

  • Bill Belichick may be dusting off the old-school approach that won him Super Bowls before Tom Brady

    While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.

  • Tiger Woods 'back home' and recovering after serious car crash

    Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he was back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods. A dozen or so players at the Workday Championship in Florida wore black trousers and red shirts - the Sunday colours of Woods for his record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour - in the final round.

  • Damian Lillard's 50-point night leads Blazers to dynamite comeback over Pelicans

    Lillard scored 50 points on 20 shots, and led the Blazers to a win with seven points in the final minute of the game.

  • Titans players react to Isaiah Wilson getting cut by Dolphins

    Isaiah Wilson's short NFL career may already be over.

  • Browns 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Cleveland’s draft picks

    Browns 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Cleveland's draft picks as of March 20th

  • Dolphins reportedly cut former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson three days after trading for him

    Isaiah Wilson may have already run out of chances in the NFL.

  • Kenny Golladay reportedly signs 4-year, $72 million deal with Giants

    Kenny Golladay will be the Giants' top receiving option for the next few seasons.

  • Eagles could be a trade destination for Nick Foles as Bears look to move on from QB

    Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Nick Foles could be traded from the Bears to the Eagles to back up Jalen Hurts

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jets could target CB Jaycee Horn with pick No. 23

    After a 2-14 season, the Jets enter 2021 with a brand-new head coach and two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

  • Petra Vlhova, Alexis Pinturault win Alpine skiing World Cup overall titles

    Petra Vlhova and Alexis Pinturault won the Alpine skiing World Cup overall titles. Mikaela Shiffrin finished second in the slalom season standings.

  • Sharma, Kohli fire India to record 224-2 in T20 England decider

    Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli blasted half-centuries as India reached 224 for two to set a new best Twenty20 score against England in the deciding fifth match of their series on Saturday.

  • Packers, Rams remain only 2 teams not to sign an outside free agent

    The Packers have been quiet. Very quiet. Like the Rams, they haven't signed an outside free agent.

  • Why Detroit Tigers cut top prospects Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene from MLB camp

    The Detroit Tigers cut top hitting prospect Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene from big-league spring training. There are 39 players remaining.