Latest Golden Boy rankings sees two Manchester United starlets make top 10 of esteemed award

Manchester United are set to have two representatives in the final rankings for this year’s Golden Boy award. No prizes for guessing who, though…

Indeed, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo are among esteemed company in third place and seventh place respectively.

Mainoo’s inclusion is remarkable, given that this is his first season in senior football. His first outing of the 2023/2024 campaign came against Everton back in November 2023, meaning his performances across the six months until the season ended were so extraordinary that he made it into the top 10 contenders.

As for Garnacho, he took his chances with both hands last term by making a lasting impression on Erik ten Hag in his off-the-bench cameos before cementing a starting role on the right flank. The 19-year-old is now preferred to his £86 million counterpart, Antony, who is also five years his senior.

When the Argentine international was deployed from the offset in the FA Cup final, it marked a 39th consecutive start in all competitions, and he marked it in some style by scoring United’s opening goal against Manchester City before going on to lift the trophy at Wembley.

Current Golden Boy rankings

Nevertheless, the current holder of the award is Jude Bellingham, who’s expected to pass it on to Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal. The full top 10 is as follows:

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona Joao Neves, Benfica Garnacho Warren Zaire-Emery, Paris Saint-Germain Leny Yoro, Lille Savio, Girona Mainoo Pau Cubarsi, Barcelona Aleksandar Pavlovic, Bayern Munich Rico Lewis, Man City

Así está, a día de hoy, el Top-25 del Golden Boy 2024. Lamine Yamal, 1º.

Pau Cubarsí, 8º.

Ilias Akhomach, 18º.

Gavi, 20º. pic.twitter.com/T5f0xPB3bb — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 5, 2024

Courtesy of Sport journalist Toni Juanmarti.

