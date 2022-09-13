Latest update on Giants rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson’s knee injury

Giants rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson is considered “day to day,” per Brian Daboll. Robinson has a knee injury. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 12, 2022

The New York Giants grabbed another explosive playmaker in the 2022 NFL draft in second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson, but his regular-season debut was abbreviated due to a knee injury.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave an update on Robinson’s status Monday, and it appears to be good news.

The rookie from Kentucky is considered day-to-day, per multiple reports.

Along with Kadarius Toney, last year’s first-round pick, the Giants have a pair of big-play threats who should continue to create problems for opposing defenses in the years to come.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 1st-round projections heading into the regular season

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire