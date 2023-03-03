Latest Giants news at 2023 NFL Combine: WR Quentin Johnston met with Big Blue and will meet with them again

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the latest updates about the Giants from the 2023 NFL Combine...

March 3, 9:45 a.m.

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, a potential first-round pick, spoke with reporters at the NFL Combine on Friday and mentioned that he met with the Giants on Wednesday.

"Very welcoming staff," Johnston said. "I see myself possibly just like when I was in high school."

Johnston also said that he will meet with the Giants again leading up to the draft.

The 6-foot-4 receiver hauled in 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns for a TCU team that earned a berth in the College Football Playoff last season. Johnston remains confident in his abilities ahead of the draft.

"I'm going from play to play saying, 'I'm better than you.'" Johnston said. "Not to be cocky, but that's how I approach every play."

The Giants hold the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

March 1, 11:15 a.m.

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari, a potential first-round pick, spoke on Wednesday at the NFL Combine about the possibility of playing with his older brother, Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, saying that it would "be a blessing" to be on the same team.

"We've always talked about it," Ojulari said. "So when he went to college, he wanted me to come play with him, but I took a different route. So this, I don't have the power to choose that. So if I end up with him, I think that will be a blessing as well to be able to play with my brother again and dominate on the other end of the ball from him."

Ojulari went on to say that he's had a formal interview with New York that went "very well," and naturally, his older brother texted him a couple tips on what to expect in the interview.

"Yes sir, I had a formal [interview] and I think the formal went very well," Ojulari said. "Just being able to meet the whole staff, it was a great feeling walking out of that room after that formal interview."

The 6-foot-3, 250 pound defensive end added that his older brother has been a mentor to him throughout their playing careers, and explained the differences between their styles of play.

"He has a great impact on me, he's like a mentor to me," Ojulari said. "He's playing for the Giants right now. I lean on him a lot. He's been through the same process, he's at the level where I'm trying to get. Anything that I can ask him, I'm going to ask him."

Ojulari added: "I think we have some similarities, but I don't think we play the same. I have a little different playing style... I think I'm more of a finesse play style and he's more striking, more like a bulldozer and I'm more of a finesser."