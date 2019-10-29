Latest Giants and Jets NFL trade buzz and rumors ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Giants were buyers on the day before the trading deadline, adding Leonard Williams in a shocking deal with the Jets.

But they are still most likely to be sellers today along with Gang Green.

Between now and the trading deadline at 4 p.m. there are still several Giants and Jets who could be on the move, according to multiple NFL sources. Giants GM Dave Gettleman has told teams he's willing to listen on high-priced players like cornerback Janoris Jenkins, left tackle Nate Solder and linebacker Alec Ogletree if the price is right - though it's unclear if a market for any of them will actually be there.

For the Jets, players like Robby Anderson could be on the move.

Here's the latest buzz surrounding the Giants and Jets with a few hours to go …

There almost certainly will be another move with the Giants for this simple reason: The addition of Williams will cost them $3.5 million in salary cap space (the Jets are picking up $4 million of the $7.5 million remaining on his 2019 salary), and the Giants only have $1.8 million in salary cap space, according to the NFL Players Association. True, they could simply restructure other contracts to clear the room, but it does feel like they made the Williams deal knowing they had another deal coming.

The Dallas Cowboys almost beat the Giants to Williams. They were one of the teams that called the Jets to see if they could acquire him. The Cowboys weren't willing to go nearly as high as the Giants, though. They ended up getting Michael Bennett from the Patriots for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021. The Cowboys were looking for a rental. The Giants wanted Williams long-term so they were willing to go much higher. The Raiders, Packers and Eagles also had some interest, though it's unclear if they ever made a serious offer.

WR Robby Anderson remains the hot name on the market for the Jets, with the Jaguars, Eagles, Packers and Raiders all interested to some degree. The likely price is a third-round pick, but a bidding war could always get the Jets more. "People get crazy when it comes to speed," said one NFL talent evaluator. "That's why receivers always get more in trade than you'd think. Teams always want more game-breakers."

Jenkins has always seemed like the most likely Giant to be traded given how much corners are in demand, but there's no indication teams are pursuing him. "There are so many corners on the market right now," said one NFL executive. "He's good, but teams can do better." Among the other corners reportedly available: Detroit's Darius Slay, Denver's Chris Harris, and Aqib Talib of the Rams. The Giants seem more willing to deal Jenkins than they were a year ago, but they might not get their price.

The Jets reportedly got calls about S Marcus Maye, but told teams they had no interest in dealing him. They love their pairing of Maye and Jamal Adams and feel that Maye has only scratched the surface due to the injuries he's dealt with in his first two seasons.

The Giants are definitely listening to offers for left tackle Nate Solder. It's unclear how much they want to deal him. One NFL source said they are "actively" shopping him, while another disputed that. Trading the disappointing Solder would clear $2.9 million in cap space immediately (enough for Williams) but it would leave $13 million in dead money on next year's cap. More importantly, as one team source keeps asking: "Who's going to protect the quarterback?" That's a big problem -- and not a great situation for rookie Daniel Jones. The Giants have no line depth. Presumably they'd move right tackle Mike Remmers to the left side and move Chad Slade to the right side. If they're OK with doing that, though, the Cleveland Browns are shopping for a left tackle and are supposedly interested. But if the Redskins decide they're willing to trade holdout Trent Williams, that'll be the Browns' target instead.

The Giants would be willing to part with linebacker Alec Ogletree, but there doesn't seem to be any market for him at all. Probably the best the Giants could do is a late-round pick and it doesn't seem like they just want to give him away. They can always cut him in the offseason, or ask him to take a paycut and stick around to help the young defenders out.