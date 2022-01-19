Latest on Giants' head coach search: Team requests to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Dan Quinn Cowboys shirt and hat close shot

In the wake of Joe Judge's firing, the Giants are conducting a search for his replacement.

Here's the latest...

Jan. 19, 5:12 p.m.

The Giants have put in their first request for a head coaching interview, as Big Blue has asked permission to speak with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirms.

Per Vacchiano, the Giants saw the interest Quinn was generating from other teams and wanted to make sure to "get in the game." It's also logical to think that Quinn must be on the shortlist of all the GM candidates that have interviewed with the team.

Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, led a Cowboys defense that ranked first in the NFL with 34 total takeaways this season.

The 51-year-old Morristown, N.J. native is one of the hottest names in this year's coaching carousel, as he's already interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings, and has been requested to interview with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, while declining to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars.