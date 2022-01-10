Latest on Giants' GM search: Team requests interviews with Bills' Joe Schoen, two Titans staff members

Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen

In the wake of Dave Gettleman's retirement, the Giants are conducting what ownership is calling a "comprehensive" search for his replacement.

Here's the latest...

Jan. 10, 4:58 p.m.

The Giants have added two Tennessee Titans staffers to their list of interview requests.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reports that the Giants will be requesting to interview Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden, and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

That brings the list up to five now for Big Blue.

Jan. 10, 3:58 p.m.

The Giants have requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, per multiple reports.



Poles is also a candidate for the Carolina Panthers' GM job.

Jan. 10, 3:12 p.m.

The Giants plan to request permission to interview Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

In addition, New York will interview assistant GM Kevin Abrams in the coming days, per Vacchiano, who notes that Abrams will likely be the only serious internal candidate.



Schoen has become Bills GM Brandon Beane’s right-hand man. He began his front office career as a national scout with the Miami Dolphins in 2008, when he worked under former Giants head coach Bill Parcells.

Abrams has been with the Giants since 1999, and became the VP of football operations when Gettleman was hired.

Jan. 10, 12:43 p.m.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman will retire, the team announced.



