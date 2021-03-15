Latest Giants free agency buzz: Kenny Golladay might cost less than originally thought

Danny Abriano
·1 min read
Kenny Golladay on Lions blue jersey helmet off smiling close crop
Here's the latest NFL free agency buzz as it pertains to the Giants...

Mar. 15, 1:28 p.m.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported could be at the top of the Giants' list, might not be as expensive as originally thought.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Golladay's deal could come in at between $14 million and $16 million per season.

In order to afford Golladay even at that price, the Giants have work to do to clear more cap space.

Signing Leonard Williams to a long-term extension and finalizing a restructure with Nate Solder are two ways the Giants to clear additional room.

Mar. 15, 12:46 p.m.

Shaquil Barrett's new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be worth up to $72 million, with $36 million guaranteed, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barrett's contract will help set the market for edge rushers, and could have an impact on the ceiling of a potential Leonard Williams extension.

    The Vatican said on Monday that priests cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are not valid, in a ruling that greatly disappointed gay Catholics who had hoped their Church was becoming more welcoming under Pope Francis. But conservatives in the 1.3 billion-member Church have expressed alarm over these practices, particularly those in Germany where at least two bishops, including Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich, one of the pope's top advisers, have shown support for some kind of "pastoral" blessing. In response to formal questions from a number of dioceses on whether the practice was allowed, the Vatican's doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), issued the ruling: "Negative".