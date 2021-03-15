Latest Giants free agency buzz: Kenny Golladay might cost less than originally thought

Kenny Golladay on Lions blue jersey helmet off smiling close crop

Here's the latest NFL free agency buzz as it pertains to the Giants...

Mar. 15, 1:28 p.m.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported could be at the top of the Giants' list, might not be as expensive as originally thought.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Golladay's deal could come in at between $14 million and $16 million per season.

In order to afford Golladay even at that price, the Giants have work to do to clear more cap space.

Signing Leonard Williams to a long-term extension and finalizing a restructure with Nate Solder are two ways the Giants to clear additional room.



Mar. 15, 12:46 p.m.

Shaquil Barrett's new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be worth up to $72 million, with $36 million guaranteed, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barrett's contract will help set the market for edge rushers, and could have an impact on the ceiling of a potential Leonard Williams extension.